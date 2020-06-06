Retirement

Retirement Shari Kamerzel Please join us in wishing Shari Kamerzel the very best in her retirement. We're proud of her 40 years of service and dedication to the legal profession. Congratulations Shari! You have made us better. Enjoy the next chapter!

Tags

In Case You Missed It

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.