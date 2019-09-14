Chera Steele and Christopher Gabis were united in marriage on July 6, 2019 in an outdoor ceremony on the lawn of the Prairie West Church in Potter, NE with Pastor Betsy Galloway-Carew officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Jerry and Jeanne Steele of Potter. Her grandparents are Doris and the late Harold Steele of Potter, and the late Wendel and Shirley Mathewson.
The groom is the son of Sally Harris of Sidney and Julie and the late Edward Gabis of La Grange, Kentucky. His grandparents are Judy Harris of Sidney and Terrie and the late Mark Gabis of Owensboro, Kentucky.
The matron of honor was Janetta Lenstrom. Bridesmaids were Michelle Killham, Savana Clausen, Jackie Gartner, and Beth Brawner.
The best man was Mike Levick. Groomsmen were Wil Dellinger, Justin Houstoun, Nick Sutton, Chad Radtke, and Nick Gabis.
Flower girls were Hailae Steele, Katie Steele, and Alexis Lenstrom. Ring bearers were Kyle Lenstrom, Micah Quick, and Max Quick.
Personal attendants were Jenn and Catherine Tilghman.
Following the ceremony, a reception and dance were held at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds in Sidney.
The couple honeymooned in Mexico and currently live in Gering.
