Faith (Carrillo) Denton, Joseph Wisnieski

Faith (Carrillo) Denton married Joseph Wisnieski in Riveria-Maya, Mexico, on Aug. 1, 2019.
Faith is the daughter of Ed Carrillo of Scottsbluff and Dennis and Connie Ernest of Scottsbluff. She graduated from Sidney High in 2003, she then attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha where she received a Bachelor’s of Science in public relations/advertising in 2008.
Joseph is the son of Joseph and Beth Wisnieski & Robert and Jeanette Jackson. Joe graduated from Dodge High School in 2004. He then attended the University of Nebraska- Lincoln where he received a Bachelor’s of Science in business administration.
They now reside in Omaha, where Faith works at LinkedIn and Joseph is a sales manager for a Wine & Spirts Company.
