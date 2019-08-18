Morgan Baker, William Pettit

Morgan Baker and William Pettit were married July 12, 2019, at Bella Terre Vineyard and Reception Hall in Glenwood, Iowa, with Rev. Kelly Towne officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Lori and Gary Hiegel of Mitchell and Greg Baker of Scottsbluff. Her grandparents are Keith and Gwen Stewart of Morrill, Virgil and Carol Baker of Wheatland, and Donna Hiegel of Mitchell.
The groom is the son of Gary and Linda Pettit of Ashland. His grandparents are Richard and Marydel Phillis of Elkhorn.
The maid of honor was Lauren Messbarger. Attendants were Emily Hiegel, Mackenzie Shepard, Rebecca Zwieg, Kristina Baker and Spencer Rien.
The best man was Clint Pettit. Attendants were, Sam Lotspeich, Christian Millie, Patrick McCue, Matthew Baker and Hayley Pettit.
Brynlee Baker was flower girl and Clayton and Kendyn Morris were ring bearers.
Ushers were Gabe Arnold and Jason Hiegel.
The couple currently lives in Urbana, Illinois. Both graduated from University of Nebraska at Kearney. Morgan recently graduated with a Masters in social work from the University of Illinois. Will continues his doctoral studies in political science at the University of Illinois.