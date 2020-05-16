Wedding

Wedding Ansley Mick and Trenton Fellers Ansley Marrissa Mick became the bride of Trenton Jonathon Fellers on January 3, 2020. Parents of the couple are Russ and Joyce Mick of Bayard, NE Dawn and Rick Vest of Lincoln, NE and Tim Fellers of DesMoines, IA. The ceremony, held in the Lodge Hall of the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Lincoln, was officiated by Jeff Shappiro of Washington DC, friend of the couple. Attendants for Ansley were Cheri Mastny of Fremont, NE and Jenna Donahue of Lincoln, and Bridemaids were Misty Adams of Scottsbluff, NE and Crystal Batt of Bayard, NE. Pete Fellers served as Best Man for his Brother. Hailey Pamplin, Trent's niece was flower girl and Ansley's God sons Briggs Mastny and Theo Donahue and William Donahue were ringbearers. John Schmall of Scottsbluff, cousin of the Bride provided the music. Personal attendants for Ansley were Micki Walker of Scottsbluff, NE and Nicole Dukesherer of Creseco, NE . Attendant for the Guest book was Madi Walker, the Bride's God daughter and Hannah Walker assisted with gifts, both are from Scottsbluff, NE. A dinner and dance was held in the Scottish Rite Ballroom following the Ceremony. Serving as host couples were Greg and Vicki Schmall of Bayard, NE and John and Pat Miller of Aurora, NE. House parents were Vern and Jennifer Meyer of Scottsbluff, NE and Larry and June Neiger of Bayard, NE. Mary Temple of Bayard made and decorated the couples wedding cake. Following a "Family Moon" to Kansas City, KS the couple is at home in Lincoln, NE.

