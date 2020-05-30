Wedding Lane Laucomer & Shanna Bailey Lane Laucomer and Shanna Bailey were united in marriage at Heartland E Free Church in Central City, Nebraska on 6-15-2019. Pastor Zeke Pipher officiated. Shanna is the daughter of Dan and Amy Bailey of Central City. Shanna graduated from UNK in 2020 with an Elementary Education degree with an ESL endorsement. Lane is the son of Wayne and Nancy Laucomer of Scottsbluff, and is a 2018 graduate of UNK. He is currently employed by the Buckle. The Maid of Honor was Christina Bailey. Matron of Honor was Janelle Murphy. Best Man was Matt Laucomer, and Noah Rasmussen was Groomsman. A coffee bar reception was held at the church. Lane and Shanna are making their home in Kearney after a honeymoon in Springfield, Missouri.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
promotion
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
promotion
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.