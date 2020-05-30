Wedding

Wedding Lane Laucomer & Shanna Bailey Lane Laucomer and Shanna Bailey were united in marriage at Heartland E Free Church in Central City, Nebraska on 6-15-2019. Pastor Zeke Pipher officiated. Shanna is the daughter of Dan and Amy Bailey of Central City. Shanna graduated from UNK in 2020 with an Elementary Education degree with an ESL endorsement. Lane is the son of Wayne and Nancy Laucomer of Scottsbluff, and is a 2018 graduate of UNK. He is currently employed by the Buckle. The Maid of Honor was Christina Bailey. Matron of Honor was Janelle Murphy. Best Man was Matt Laucomer, and Noah Rasmussen was Groomsman. A coffee bar reception was held at the church. Lane and Shanna are making their home in Kearney after a honeymoon in Springfield, Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.