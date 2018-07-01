Happy 4th of July.
While some things do well on their own, they do even better when combined with others of equal greatness. Peanut butter and chocolate, for example, are both tasty treats by themselves. However, when combined together true greatness occurs.
As we celebrate our nations freedom this week, this alone gives us reason to celebrate. While our country may have its problems, we still having more people trying to get in than trying to get out of this great land. And while it may not be perfect here, it’s still the greatest country on earth for many reasons.
I’m grateful that we take extra time this week to remember how blessed we are to live here. Thank you to all who make this a great country, from those in the military and the government to everyday citizens who pay taxes, serve, and do random acts of kindness.
To help celebrate our freedom, most people will take this Wednesday off from work. This is indeed reason enough to celebrate.
Rather than celebrating alone, however, most will spend time with friends and family, eat good food, and enjoy meaningful conversation and entertainment. Laughs will be shared and love will be felt.
It’s this combination of great friends and freedom, much like when you combine strawberries and whipped cream, that will cause true greatness to occur.
Yet not everyone will be so lucky this week. While the USA is a great place to be, most people don’t live here. And while great relationships are wanted by all, many are not so lucky to be in one. And while some may have one or the other, even less with have the great combination of living in the USA while enjoying a strong relationship.
So if you’re blessed enough to be living in this great country and be in a happy relationship, be sure to celebrate this week. Be grateful for this powerful combination that would make even peanut butter and jelly jealous.
Just like living in the USA gives us certain freedoms, being in a happy couple relationship gives us certain freedoms, too. Research shows that those in happy relationships have lower rates of depression, live happier, longer lives, make more money and handle stress and anxiety better than those who are single. Along with living in the USA, living in a happy relationship certainly has its freedoms, too.
While there are benefits to living in other countries, and freedoms associate with being single (I’d never have to make the bed again, or share the remote!) those living happily married in the USA have plenty of reasons to celebrate. Congratulations to those who have put in the work to receive these two great freedoms. Enjoy the celebration.
For even more fun and celebration, follow my wife and me on Facebook this week. We’ll be wrapping up our trip to Las Vegas by posting a daily video. Each one will have a short activity that you and your spouse can do to help celebrate your relationship and help keep love alive. See you at keepin love alive on Facebook. It’s fun and it’s free!
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.