MITCHELL — What started as an organization founded by a group of World War I vets has continued to serve veterans, service members and communities for 100 years.
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans’ organization and blossomed to today’s membership of nearly 2 million and more than 12,000 posts worldwide. The original organizers of the program met in March 1919 when Lt. Col. Teddy Roosevelt Jr. convinced 20 officers to join him for dinner. Many of the original posts are still functioning today, including Post 124 in Mitchell.
“The Legion has really outlived itself,” Post 124 Commander Wayne Hubbard said. “When they first started it, I read some on the history of the American Legion, and they didn’t think it would last until those guys passed away who first started it. They thought it would be done when they passed on. But it stayed, and it’s still staying.”
Today, the national organization is active throughout the United States, supporting current military personnel and veterans, sponsoring American Legion Baseball, Boys State, oratorical contests and other activities for youth, and pushing for the adoption of a constitutional amendment to prohibit desecration of the U.S. flag. Auxiliary programs also coordinate activities for youth and veterans.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska is a one-time American Legion Auxiliary member. Her father was a veteran, and Fischer said she has tremendous appreciation for veterans.
“We can’t forget the service, the dedication, the heroism of our veterans,” Fischer said. “I think being involved with the American Legion and these other veteran groups and working with them on the issues that are important to them recognizes and never forgets the service that they have given to this country.”
Hubbard, who is in his 42nd year of membership, said he is proud that the American Legion has reached the century plateau.
“It means a lot to me because it’s an organization that does a lot for the community,” he said. “It does a lot for students in the community, and it does a lot for the veterans in this community.”
Programs for students — “We call them young Americans,” Hubbard said — are priorities for the Legion. Jacob Trauernicht of Mitchell recently was the regional runner-up in the Legion’s oratorical contest.
“Another program that we are really strong with is our juniors that are in our county government programs,” Hubbard said. “I think every school here in Scotts Bluff County does a fine job of sending those kids to the courthouse. We have them participate in all the programs, like sheriff and with the judges. They’re involved in all that. Then we have a banquet for them at noon. We have a really good turnout for that.”
Hubbard said the original members of the organization showed tremendous commitment to keep the club going.
“They had to have had a bunch (of dedication),” he said. “They really thought there would not be another war like the first World War, so they wanted an organization that would last.”
While membership has decreased, Hubbard said the Legion Act that was passed by Congress and approved by President Donald Trump in July could help increase numbers. The Legion Act essentially allows any service member active at any time since Dec. 7, 1941, and released with their DD 214 to join the organization. The bipartisan legislation declared that the United States had been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941. Hubbard said he is hoping that more veterans will join the organization and take advantage of the benefits the club has to offer. In another recent change, men whose spouses served in the military are now eligible to join the Legion Auxiliary.
Hubbard said one thing comes to mind when he hears the words “American Legion.”
“I think of our flag and what we stand for and how we want to protect the flag and how we support the flag,” he said. “Not only in the community, but in the county and in the state. I don’t think you’ll see a veteran that’s in the American Legion ever downgrade the flag. That’s the most important part, I think. If you fought for that flag, you know what it’s about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.