Torrington Livestock Markets is somewhat like going back in time to old west days when cattle and cowboys ruled the range. Like those days long ago, cowboy hats, boot spurs, cowboys and many cattle breeds rule sale day, and the range is the ring where cattle are sold and bought.
The sale barn and ring belong to three partners — Lex Madden, Michael Schmitt and Chuck Petersen.
The three current partners own and operate four agricultural enterprises – Torrington Livestock Markets (the barn), High Plains Hay Exchange (broker hay through private treaty) Cattle Country Video, and Torrington Livestock Cattle Company (private treaty).
“Private treaty is when we go out and either get cattle and/or hay from a rancher,” Madden said. Instead of them bringing cattle to us, we go to them – that’s private treaty.
Torrington Livestock Markets is the sale barn. High Plains Hay Exchange sells quality hay to buyers across a large geographical area. Cattle Country Video records a producer’s cattle on-site to be sold via the internet. Torrington Livestock Cattle Company specializes in private treaty.
Madden has been involved in the sale barn industry almost thirty-one years. Raised in Lusk, Wyoming, Madden entered the sale barn business at an early age with his brother, Shawn, under several great mentors, he said.
Lex is a self-taught world champion auctioneer. He won the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship in 1998. His brother, Shawn, won the title in 2001. They are the only brothers to win the competition in 55 years, he added.
More than a world champion auctioneer, Madden is a champion for people. From his family to his business partners to his employees to his customers, Madden treats others with respect and care.
“The greatest thing in this business or any business is the people – earning their respect and treating them fairly and properly,” he said. That’s our business philosophy.
“The biggest thing in life and business is honesty. People do business with people they like and trust. We focus on being honest and upfront with others,” Petersen said.
Petersen was raised on a ranch in Kremmling, Colorado, and earned degrees in animal science and Ag economics from Colorado State University. He became a partner in the business a few years back.
“I appreciate the opportunity to represent farmers and ranchers. I believe they are in my heart some of the hardest working and honest people,” Petersen said.
“I really, really enjoy working with ranchers,” Schmitt said.
He handles the video portion of the business, “covering an area from Casper to Hyannis,” he said. Schmitt is a graduate of Mitchell, who spent ten years away then came back to the area and has now been at the sale barn 28 years, he further added.
At the sale barn, all classes of cattle are for sale every Friday. Yearling and calf sales are held every Wednesday, August through March. Special bred cow, pair and calf sales are held on Mondays as advertised throughout the fall.
“In 2019 we ran 214,000 head through the barn. The last four years was 210,000 to 227,000 head per year,” Maddden said. “Our highest year was the drought year in 2012; we ran 230,000 head through the barn that year.”
“Most cattle come to us from Wyoming, western Nebraska, northern Colorado, the edge of Utah and Idaho, southern Montana and southwest South Dakota,” Madden said.
Cattle come from this large slice of the west because Torrington Livestock Markets’ good reputation in the sale barn industry.
“We treat cattle very humanely, separate and sort the cattle properly and uniformly, work hard to get the highest prices in the ring for the seller, are conscious of the fact most sellers make their living by selling once per year, treat everyone fairly, don’t show favoritism, worry about the little guy, are known for selling quality cattle with good genetics, and build positive relationships,” Madden said.
Humane treatment of cattle is a priority of Torrington Livestock Markets.
“We strive diligently here to market cattle in a very humane way. We extensively train the crew how to properly handle cattle. And never in the 28 years have we ever been accused by animal industry people of abusing animals,” Schmitt said.
The sale barn’s reputation, including its humane treatment of animals, is why some cattle producers and buyers have done business at the barn for decades, like Bart Wilkie and Craig Daly.
“We think highly of this barn, and come often to buy cattle,” Daly said.
Even a sale barn with a good reputation encounters difficulties at times.
“The hardest part of running a sale barn is volatile markets,” Schmitt said.
Some things are out of our control, namely, the markets, but as sale barn owners and auctioneers we try to get the best price in the ring for the seller, he added.
“The most recent impact on the cattle market is the Coronavirus, but what does that have to do with the price of tea in china?” Schmitt said.
“The biggest challenge is the ever changing markets. Riding those swings can be a pretty wild ride at times,” Petersen said.
Still, the partners attempt to solicit the best price from buyers for sellers in the market they’re given.
The auctioneer not only battles current markets, but must also know cattle – very well.
“The toughest part of auctioneering is learning the value of cattle,” Schmitt said.
Within seconds of the cattle entering the auction ring, the auctioneer must know everything about them.
“The most enjoyable part of the sale barn business is when markets are high and somebody walks out with a bounce in their step and a big grin and can buy something for their wife or operation,” Madden said.
The process involved in the sale barn business begins when cattle are unloaded and put in pens to be sorted for sale.
“My primary responsibility is to make sure the cattle are sorted and setup properly and presented right for sale,” Petersen said.
“I also sit on buyers seats around the ring at times to buy cattle on order for certain customers,” Petersen said. In addition,
After sorting and once the sale begins, yard workers move cattle in and out of the sale ring to keep the sale progressing in a smooth manner. Cody Weatherly, Justin Prewitt, Will Jurek, Che Miller, the Morgan twins, and many others work long hours in the yard because the operation isn’t over until the cattle have been loaded out.
“We’ve been here until the next morning at times,” Weatherly said.
Sale day is busy. People come early to view the cattle from catwalks above the pens, maybe even eat breakfast in the restaurant before the sale begins, or just hang around and talk to friends and fellow ranchers.
The pens and alleys are especially busy.
“On sale day, the yard will have 45-50 people working it,” yard foreman Justin Reid said. He added, my job is to make sure everything in the yard works well.
Securing the number of employees to operate a sale barn is not easy.
“Our biggest challenge is labor. Labor is an issue nationally across all industries. With 3.5% unemployment rate, it’s hard to find workers,” Madden said. “We’re thankful for the staff we have.”
Torrington Livestock Markets appreciation for staff and customers also extends to the community and communities it represents.
“We are very fortunate and very blessed, and try to give back to the community, like supporting area colleges, FFA and 4-H,” Madden said.
As part of this community focus, Madden has auctioneered the Lusk 4-H sale each year since he was 18.
