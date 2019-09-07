GERING — For almost a year-and-a-half, Leanne Powell has been raising her granddaughters on her own.
According to the United States Census Bureau in 2012, 2.7 million grandparents in the U.S. were “grandparent caregivers”, meaning they had primary responsibility for their own grandchildren under age 18 living with them. According to a study by Georgia State University, an estimated 920,000 American children are being raised by solo grandparents without a parent in the house.
Although Powell is a single grandparent, she said providing a safe, loving environment for Kayleigh, 12, and Jordyn, 3, is worth any challenges she faces.
The girls’ mother (Powell’s daughter Nancy) lost her job and was evicted from her apartment and brought them to live with Powell while Nancy lived with someone else. Then, about two months ago, Nancy moved to Gothenburg and has not made any contact with her daughters since. Kayleigh and Jordyn have a brother who lives with his father, according to Leanne Powell.
For Leanne Powell, her daughter is focusing on the wrong priorities.
“She’s putting liquor and other people before her kids,” Powell said. “To me, it’s a little bit better. They’re more secure here, and I know that they’re safe.”
Knowing that her grandchildren are safe is a recurring theme as you talk to Powell.
“They’ve got a roof over their heads and food,” she said. “I enjoy having them here. Me and Jordyn, once in a while we go outside and play. We read books. Kayleigh got herself some roller skates, so she likes to go outside and try to roller skate. We go out and do bubbles.”
For Mother’s Day, Kayleigh made a card for her grandmother. The front reads Happy Mother’s Day. In it, Kayleigh wrote “Thank you for: loving me, taking care of me, feeding me, putting a roof over my head and so much more.”
Looking at the situation, Powell said she wouldn’t change it, even on the tough days.
“I have friends to talk to, co-workers,” she said. “I can call them or when I’m at work we sit and visit and they lend an ear. They try to make things easy. My boss is pretty understanding. I go in her office once in a while and close the door and talk and cry.”
For other grandparents who may find themselves in the same situation one day, Powell simply says to be thankful.
“Be thankful that your grandchildren are safe, that they have a safe place to be,” she said. “Just love them, be there for them. And lean on friends and family for support.”
Powell has an older daughter, Ann Bishop, who is very helpful with the girls and has a family of her own. Powell’s parents are older and help as they can as well. In fact, Powell’s own grandparents raised two of her cousins from an early age when their mother died of cancer.
“I grew up in a safe, loving environment,” Powell said, “and my girls did too, so it kind of gets me wondering a lot of times what I did wrong. But my oldest daughter (Ann) says I didn’t do anything wrong.”
Kayleigh said living with her grandmother has been good for her — and fun.
“I get to do a little bit more of what I want to do instead of having to do what mom wanted to do all the time,” she said. “The only bad thing about having to move was that (mom) never told us what happened to Bob.”
Bob, you see, is the family cat.
