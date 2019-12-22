Celebrating a Pioneer Christmas

Landon Clark and his fourth-grader, Audrie, search for hidden words on an activity sheet during Westmoor Elementary’s Pioneer Christmas on Wednesday. Parents were encouraged to attend, giving them a chance to see what their kids are up to in the classroom.
Fourth-graders at Westmoor Elementary School got a taste of traditions from days past on Wednesday.
Every year, a Pioneer Christmas takes place in the classrooms as part of the Nebraska history portion of the curriculum. Parents were invited to join their children in reading about the pioneers, making crafts and solving crossword puzzles during the event.
Kesha Hoehne reads about Christmas on the frontier with her daughter Sophie during Westmoor’s Pioneer Christmas on Wednesday. Sophie, a fourth-grader, said she learned a lot about the pioneers, including that few children were lucky enough to get toys for Christmas.
Brad Johnson and Tristan Jones work together to solve a word puzzle during Westmoor Elementary’s Pioneer Christmas on Wednesday. The event is a celebration for fourth-graders at the school who have been learning about Nebraska history.
Andy Green helps his fourth-grader, Dayton, trace the base for a paper candle during Pioneer Christmas at Westmoor Elementary School on Wednesday. Andy said that being in the classroom with his son reminded him of learning the same thing in fourth grade.
“We’re reading about Christmas on the frontier,” said Sophie Hoehne as she sat next to her mom, Kesha.
Sophie said she learned a lot about the pioneers, including that most of their Christmas presents were homemade.
“Lucky children would get a toy or new clothing,” she said.
The students cut out paper snowflakes and made paper candles, representing the ones that pioneer’s used to decorate with.
Fourth-grader Ashlyn Subjeck, thought it was interesting that Christmas trees were often adorned with dried fruit, paper chains and other odds and ends — if the family had a tree at all.
“They started out with only little Christmas trees that sat on the table,” said Subjeck, “If they didn’t have a tree, they would decorate tumbleweeds and shrubs.”
Subjeck thinks she would enjoy celebrating Christmas as a pioneer.
“I think I’d like the adventure,” she said.
Her classmate, Daxon Darnell, disagreed, saying he felt like being a pioneer would be really hard.
Fourth grade teacher Diane Morrison said the event was a chance for parents to see what their kids are doing in the classroom.
“I think sometimes they don’t realize how much kids do in school,” she said.
Andy Green was excited to join his son, Dayton, in the classroom.
“It’s just fun, it’s a good experience overall for the kids,” said Green, as he helped his son make an ornament out of a photo of the class’ trip to Flowerfield.
For Green, being in the classroom was oddly familiar.
He laughed, “It brings back flashbacks to when I was in school learning about this.”
