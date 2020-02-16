Residents at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home felt the love on Friday.
They celebrated Valentine’s Day with a party put on by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1681 and Auxiliary, Disabled America Veterans Chapter 10 and Scotts Bluff County Veterans Services.
“It’s a special day, so we put on a nice program,” said John Brehm, director of Scotts Bluff County Veterans Services. “We want to share our time with them and give them a little bit of happiness.”
Holidays such as Valentine’s Day can be difficult for some residents because they’ve lost their significant other and in many cases, their families are too far away to celebrate with them, said Kyla Ramirez, who works in the activities department at the facility. Events like the one that took place Friday let them know they are loved and valued.
“It’s important that these people know they are not forgotten,” said Brehm.
Lisa Rien provided entertainment for the party, playing classic love songs on the piano. Supervisor of laundry and housekeeping Patrick Munoz joked with residents and read the Valentine’s Day themed poems. Brehm’s son, John Brehm III is the president of the Auxiliary and challenged residents with Valentine’s Day trivia. Those who answered correctly received a bag of candy. Among them was Jerry Lewis, who was celebrating Valentine’s Day for the first time since losing her husband, Jim, to Alzheimers last March.
She’s got many fond memories of the holiday.
“My in-laws were married on Valentines Day,” said Lewis.
She and Jim had considered getting married on Valentine’s Day as well, but that year, it was Jim’s parents’ 25th anniversary.
“We got married on the 16th so they could have that day to celebrate,” she said.
Lewis considers the cookies and candy the highlight of Valentine’s Day, although she is particular about her chocolates.
“Not Brach’s,” she said, adding that Russell Stover is her first choice. “I told him that I didn’t like Brach’s.”
Their first Christmas together, Jim gave her a box of Brach’s chocolate.
“Can you believe that?” said Lewis. “Up in the corner was this beautiful compact, and that was what I had really wanted.”
The next February, when their first anniversary rolled around, Jim was away with the Navy.
“First he gets me Brach’s chocolates and then he’s gone for our first anniversary,” Lewis said, laughing.
The couple was married for 61 years and Jerry was proud to be his wife, even if it was difficult during his Navy years.
“I lived through all those years for him,” said Jerry. “Someone had to keep the home fire burning.”
What does it take to stay in love with someone for 61 years?
“Perseverance,” she said. “And forgiveness.”
Brehm is planning a St. Patrick’s Day party as well and is looking for a community member who can do the Irish Jig to bring some extra joy to the residents.
“I think they’d get a kick out of it,” said Brehm, who encourages anyone who’s interested to contact him at 308-436-6643.
