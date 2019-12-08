Willie Major Maupin was the first custodian of the Scotts Bluff National Monument. He served in the position from April 1920 until July 1924. Maupin was also the editor of the Gering Midwest newspaper.
Men look at the monument on Feb. 20, 1935, prior to the construction of the museum and visitors center.
Courtesy of the National Parks Service
Courtesy photo A Woman’s Club Convention held in August 1940 had the parking area at Scotts Bluff National Monument’s summit overflowing with cars.
Courtesy of the National Parks Service
Courtesy photo A school group visits Scotts Bluff National Monument in June 1942.
Courtesy of the National Parks Service
A park ranger talks with a visitor to the Scotts Bluff National Monument in this photo taken in May 1941.
Courtesy of the National Parks Service
The Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center in 1935.
Courtesy of the National Parks Service
Nate Kendall/for the Star-Herald Clouds break up blue skies over Scotts Bluff National Monument on Oct. 2, 2019.
Courtesy of Nate Kendall for the Star-Herald
Courtesy photo The view looking north from the point above the Summit Road’s third tunnel at Scotts Bluff National Monument in August 1940.
Courtesy of the National Parks Service
Courtesy of the National Parks Service
Courtesy photo This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the construction of the Summit Road on Feb. 20, 1935. This view is of the first tunnel from the summit.
The proclamation came from the hard work of community leaders and citizens who, despite receiving unfavorable responses from federal officials, continued petitioning to have the land preserved.
“It’s incredible what a community can do when they come together,” said Kayla Gasker, a park ranger and the Monument’s centennial coordinator. “In this case, the creation of a national monument which is beloved by the community and visitors from around the world.”
The celebration will include cake and punch, and is free and open to the public. The evening will begin with local elected officials reading a proclamation to commemorate the centennial. The Monument’s superintendent, Dan Morford, will also give remarks.
The winners of the photography contest will be announced and artwork from William Henry Jackson will be displayed.
Chief Ranger Justin Cawiezel will present an interpretive program and there will be numerous historical photos and displays including a copy of the original Presidential Proclamation and memorabilia from the soap box derby races that drew tens of thousands to the Monument more than 60 years ago.
“A lot happens in a place over the course of 100 years,” said Gasker.
The Oregon Trail Days Quilt Show centennial challenge projects will also be on display.
The Oregon Trail Museum Association will have special centennial merchandise for sale, including t-shirts, magnets and the limited edition coffee table book, “Scotts Bluff National Monument: Through the Years.”
The first 100 people to arrive to the party will receive a wooden keepsake ornament and a magnet. There will also be a number of door prizes, said Gasker.
