For Russ Garrett, the calling to serve at Christian Media Inc. (CMI) has found him as an on-air announcer for radio station KCMI for the past 20 years.
Beginning in the fall, Garrett added general director to his title for the organization that operates KCMI 97.1 FM, the Cross Reference Library and Cross Times, a publication that is now found online only.
While other Christian stations broadcast in the area, Garrett said it’s important to him that KCMI is the only Christian station that is truly local. He said opportunities to work together with the community and the churches in the community are key to CMI’s success.
“How can we partner together? We’re on the same team. We have a desire to see people come to know Christ,” Garrett said. “There’s a lot of brokenness, a lot of need in this community, and we know the answer. It’s Christ. We have such a great opportunity to partner together with churches and other ministries right here and say, ‘Let’s do this thing together’ because we believe that we’ll have a much bigger impact if we can pool together our resources and say, ‘Let’s really target this.’
“So that’s really my emphasis, building those relationships and saying, ‘Let’s do this.’ We are put here for just such a time as this. God has chosen this time for which we should be here in this location for a purpose, so let’s maximize that and do what the Lord says. Let’s go and make disciples and share that great message of salvation to people who are needing to hear it.”
Garrett tells of his own story, living life “chasing the things of the world” and not being satisfied with that. He recalls sitting in his apartment in January 1990 and coming across KCMI and listening to Charles Stanley tell him that he needed a relationship with the Lord — he needed a savior.
“Yeah, I know that. You didn’t have to convince me of that,” Garrett told himself as he turned to Christianity and turned over his life.
“That’s what’s exciting about radio,” Garrett said. “We have no idea who’s out there listening. Just like this station didn’t have any idea I was out there listening. Then I show up here at the station and they hear my story. It’s like, ‘Wow.’ ... That’s what’s exciting about showing up here and doing what we do. On the other end of the radio somebody may turn that on and then watch God do something.”
People will often say they really needed to hear a certain song at a certain moment.
“I have to just say, ‘Well, that’s a God thing,’” Garrett said. “I don’t know what people need to hear, but God takes those songs and He knows who’s listening, and He knows what they need to hear. If a king’s heart, as Proverbs 21:1 says, is like a stream of water in the hands of the Lord, He turns it wherever He wills — if God controls the hearts of kings, he can certainly work in this heart.
“We see that all through scripture where God moves the heart of a king or this person to do this or that, and I believe it goes on in the studio as well. Sometimes, I think I’m just grabbing, I need a song, so I’ll grab that one there, but how much of that was me deciding that and how much was when my eyes landed on that and said I’m going to do that song? How much of that was directed by the Lord to grab that song?”
The Cross Reference Library has thousands of titles in book or audio form. Cross Times used to be published in a print edition, but is now only available through the CMI website. Garrett said he would like to see the publication return to its former life, but the staff doesn’t have the right individual on staff for that project as yet.
“I think there is a lot of growth that can take place here in this little radio station as we partner with people in this community and proclaim Christ,” Garrett said. “I think there’s going to be some real growing that takes place here and more opportunities as we say we want to partner with the churches, we want to reach the lost, and I have great expectations that God is going to do a great work in here and in our community.”
