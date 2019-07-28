City of Scottsbluff aims to be good stewards of the city's water supply

SCOTTSBLUFF — Water quality and availability is of ever-increasing importance. The City of Scottsbluff is doing it’s best to ensure good stewardship of the natural resource.
They city’s water department has the responsibility of pulling groundwater to be delivered clean to the consumer, and the wastewater department has the job of returning clean water to the North Platte River after the consumer is done with it.
Water System Supervisor Jack Satur said the only process involved with the distribution of water from the city’s 10 wells to the consumer is the injection of sodium hypochlorite (chlorine), which is done automatically at each individual well site. There is a minimum level of chlorine required to stay in the water throughout the entire system. As a result, Satur said the closer the consumer is to the wells, the more they’ll notice chlorine in their water.
“All of our water is ground water,” Satur said. “We’re very blessed with what we have. We have a large quantity, and the quality is good.”
Scottsbluff consumers use an average of 3.3 million gallons of water per day. Satur has been with the water department for 36 years and has never experienced a failure to meet state contaminant requirements. The city won the award for best tasting water in Nebraska in 2006 and 2017 on samples pulled directly from the well. In 2017, the water was rated third-best in the nation.
Satur said the biggest difficulty for his department is main breaks. Repairs are generally done quickly, but the time required may depend on how big the break is and where it is.
“Main breaks are generally caused when the ground fluctuates,” Satur said. “The ground freezes, then it thaws and it moves, causing the pipes to break.”
The process of bringing water from the well to the consumer is a short one.
On the other hand, treating wastewater coming from the consumer to the point where it can be released back into the environment is a multi-step process that takes nearly a full day’s time to complete.
Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility processes approximately 2.5 million gallons per day. It all starts with wastewater coming in going through a bar screen process that pulls out anything a half-inch wide or larger - removing larger inorganic debris such as paper towels, rocks, and wood to be sent to the landfill.
After a set of screw pumps lifts the remaining product from about 20 feet below ground, the product goes through another set of screens to remove more finer inorganic debris. From there, it’s off to the aeration basin where thousands of diffusers and microbiology breaks down the remaining waste.
The next step is the clarifier — essentially a large concave concrete pool underground — where slow-moving arms help settle out the last of the bio-solids, leaving just the microbiology, which will go back into the aeration basin for another round. The final step is an ultraviolet light process where panels of light tubes work as a disinfectant for the water. After that, the water is clean and safe for release into the North Platte River to the southeast of the treatment facility.
The aeration basins are the only portion of the wastewater operation that is located out in the open, keeping foul aromas to a minimum. The aeration basins themselves emit only a slight musty smell as ammonia is released. Residents often ask about the odor that comes up when the wind is from the east, but that is lime slurry from the sugar factory, not the wastewater treatment plant, according to Water Reclamation Supervisor Lynn Garton. He said the sugar factory staff is always working to try to find ways to reduce its odor.
Garton said his staff is constantly testing the treated water to ensure that Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency quality standards are achieved.
“Our one goal is to keep the environment as clean as we can,” Garton said. “The more that people can do at their residence to keep things out of the system, the better off we are here. Our job is to take the dirty water, clean it up and put it back in the environment.”
For 16 consecutive years, Scottsbluff has received the Scott Wilbur Award for excellence in wastewater treatment.
One thing residents can do to help the environment is reduce how much water they use. Garton said the national average for wastewater produced per person is around 100 gallons per day. For Scottsbluff, that average is closer to 110-115 gallons per day.
Two major things that cause problems in the sewer lines are tree roots and grease. Grease, such as bacon grease or hamburger grease, will coagulate when it hits the water and can either slow flow or block it completely. Particles and contaminants can run into roots and get stuck there, causing backups.
By using remote cameras and auger trucks, the wastewater department checks for blockages and potential issues in every sewer line in the city on a five-year rotation. A big thing for consumers to know, according to Garton, is that products such as baby wipes that say they are flushable really aren’t. He advised throwing them in the trash as they do not break down in the wastewater.
It’s also advised not to flush pharmaceuticals. Those products cannot be treated and should be disposed of during the proper collection times that the city offers through its sanitation department.
While wastewater is treated before going back into the river, Garton said it’s important for residents to realize that stormwater is not treated. He said residents should not over-fertilize their lawns because that excess can end up washed into the storm drains and directly into the recreational water of the river. Trash and other items that make it into the stormwater system also wash into the river. The city uses street sweepers to try to prevent as much product as it can from reaching the storm drains.
“The more we can keep out of the river, the better off we all are,” Garton said.
Because treated wastewater from Scottsbluff, Gering, the sugar factory and multiple other communities all goes into the river, it’s not only Scottsbluff residents who impact the quality of recreational water downstream.
One might suspect that a number of unusual things may have come up in the wastewater, but Garton said that’s really not the case.
“Someone called once and asked if we can find a ring for them,” Garton said. “No, we can’t.”
He said that during a construction project a resident called to tell the staff that they had seen a dog fall into the system. Working with the police department and using the wastewater department cameras, workers were able to locate and save the dog.
Ultimately for Satur, the best thing is if the consumer can simply turn on a faucet and have water come out without even thinking about how it gets there.
And for Garton, “Most people just flush the toilet and if it goes away, they’re happy.”