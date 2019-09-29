MORRILL — Preschool students in Kelsey Southard’s class spent time with their families Friday morning during a muffins with mom and craft activity.
The activity is part of the district’s requirements for a mother engagement in the first semester. There is a father engagement event planned in October.
Southard welcomed everyone to the school and presented them with an example of their flower craft they would make using pipe cleaners, assorted seeds and pasta noodles.
Bentley Hardin, 4, enjoyed spending time with his parents Wayne and Tami as they made the flower.
“My favorite part was the peanuts,” he said.
For his parents, they enjoyed having the opportunity to spend quality time with their son.
“I wanted to spend time with him and create memories,” Wayne Hardin said.
As they used Elmer’s glue to secure the pieces to the paper, Wayne hopes his son learns patience.
Hannah Gompert, 4, not only enjoyed making the craft, but also eating the pasta noodles.
“The liked putting the noodles on because I like to eat them,” she said.
A challenge she faced making her craft was gluing the pipe cleaners to the paper.
Gompert’s grandma, Sandy Gompert, said she enjoyed eating the muffins with her granddaughter and seeing the classroom. During the craft, Gompert hopes Hannah learned to follow directions.
Amy Schledewitz also spent time Friday morning with her son, Decker, 4. Using teamwork, the two squeezed out the glue and secured the noodles, seeds and pipe cleaners to the paper.
“The craft is super cute and is a great idea,” Amy said. “I love it when they do stuff like this.”
Decker also enjoyed spending time with his mom. After they secured the pasta noodles and pipe cleaners, he set each sunflower, almond and peanut seed into the center of the flower.
“I like putting all the seeds on,” he said. “I learned how to make a flower.”
They also struggled to glue down the pipe cleaner stem, but enjoyed crafting memories together.
“I hope he remembers being together and making memories together,” she said. “I also like to see him being a little artist.”
Before going into the conference room for muffins and juice, preschoolers showed their parents, grandparents and siblings their classrooms at Morrill’s Tri-Community Pre-school.
