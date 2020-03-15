Over the century-long history of the Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club, many families have had members from multiple generations, and those ties help keep the club going.
The Trumbull family can trace their involvement back to the origins of the club in 1920 when J.M. Carr was a founding member. A second generation of William Skinner and William S. Trumbull both served as club president, as did the third generation, Carr Trumbull. Fourth-generation Rotarians Bill and Jim Trumbull have both served as president of the club as well.
Bill Trumbull had left Scottsbluff for college before returning in 1986. He said over the years, it had been instilled in him that he give back to his community and become involved.
“So I jumped right in with both oars,” he said. “I got back here and once dad felt I was a little dry behind the ears, he proposed me for Rotary. I think when you get in early on, you just kind of show up and see what’s going on. As you get more involved within the club and understand what Rotary is all about and what it does both internationally and on a local level, then all of a sudden it really starts meaning something to you. If you get involved as committee chairs or the board or as president or whatever, you take it up another level both in your understanding and your commitment to the club.”
Clint Schaff has been a Rotarian since 1965, and said the impact on his seven children (five boys and two girls) has been substantial. His sons, Michael and Dave, are Rotarians, and daughter Paulynn is a past Rotarian and spent time in Austria under the Rotary student exchange program. The family also hosted three different exchange students through the program.
“I really honestly think that Rotary made more of a mark on my family growing up, the events that they had as family events and the fact that, although they weren’t directly involved, but they could see Rotary projects,” Clint Schaff said. “At one time Kiwanis bought a whole bunch of equipment to go down in the park. They bought all the equipment, but they had to put it together, so the other service clubs were involved. My kids got to see how involvement in the community was important.”
Bob Kelley joined Rotary in 1974, following his father and brother Gary into the club. Bob’s son, Chris, and Gary’s son, Kevin, are third-generation Rotarians.
“When Chris moved back and came to work for Kelley Bean Company,” Bob Kelley said, “it was not only the family tradition, but I saw the value of being a Rotarian and how important it was that he also be able to experience that so that he could interact with not just young men and women of his generation, but also of older generations and learn from them.”
Chris Kelley had earlier participated through the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program, and saw Rotary as a good fit for himself in his business career.
“Seeing them (father and uncle) as leaders of the community, leaders in Rotary with the rotary club, I definitely wanted to carry on that legacy and be a part of a club like Rotary,” he said.
Gary Kelley said an individual can see growth through involvement and get to know a great number of people.
“The experience is wonderful,” he said. “If you focus on it, you can move around each meeting and sit with a different person, meeting people from all over the community. You get the whole panorama.”
Bob and Gary Kelley told the story of the first time Chris was at a Rotary district conference, one that took place at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“The head housekeeper’s daughter babysat with Chris while we went to the banquet,” Bob Kelley said. “So, he went to his first Rotary convention when he was four or five months old.”
