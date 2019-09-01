From superheroes to wildlife, Gering artist draws it all

GERING — As the radio station in the background plays Guns N’ Roses, P.O.D. and Metallica, Ron Sterkel is in his kitchen studio working on inking a pencil drawing of Ironman.
From an early age, Sterkel was inclined toward art.
“Since I was old enough to pick up a Crayon,” he said. “My mom used to tell me that I didn’t like the pictures that she gave me in the color books, so I made my own and colored those.”
Today, Sterkel will use pencil for the first draft of his illustrations. He won’t look at the pencil draft for at least 24 hours, giving himself time to get the image out of his mind before stepping back and critically looking at the project again. Once he’s satisfied with the result, he will ink it with micron pens. After removing any remaining pencil marks, he adds color with markers. With a limited number of colors to work with, he does some experimentation with blending to create the shades he’s looking for on a particular piece. A typical project takes about an hour to draw and another hour to color depending on the size and detail of the piece. Some larger pieces or those intended as comic book cover art can run up to 3-4 hours.
Drawings of wildlife were an early interest for Sterkel, but that changed somewhat in 1987.
“I’ve always been a big superhero person,” he said. “I know in ‘87, a friend of mine had a comic book that I saw in his Trapper Keeper in math class. I was actually on point to become a wildlife artist, and I saw (the comic book) and that was the only thing I could think about doing. It was a Punisher comic book, and I started doing that. I’ve done that almost exclusively. I still do wildlife here and there once in a while.”
When drawing wildlife illustrations, Sterkel said he didn’t necessarily have a particular favorite animal, but there was always a biggest request.
“When you start drawing animals, everybody wants you to draw their dog,” he said. “That’s one of the number one things. ... I do a good job with dogs. I’ve done a lot of hunting dogs. I always like to do pheasants because they are super, super detailed in their feathers. When I was drawing that kind of stuff early on there were times you could count the individual hairs on the feathers when I would draw them because I just love that detail, that minute detail.”
Sterkel credits other artists with inspiring him along the way, including independent comic and gaming artists Monte Moore and Brian Palito and former Western Nebraska Community College instructor Ziya Sever.
“(Sever) was a huge inspiration on me,” Sterkel said. “He didn’t show a lot of his own work. He always wanted to see our work, and he taught us how to critique each other’s work. Really, really amazing artist, chess grandmaster, spoke seven languages.”
Artists sometimes have a mental block that keeps them from completing a project, but Sterkel said he has fortunately been free of that problem, more often having other projects or circumstances hold up completion of a piece.
“I was drawing a deer at one time — it’s actually still on my drafting table downstairs — and my dad passed away, and I just couldn’t touch it,” he recalled. “It took me probably six or seven years before I finally decided to get down there and finish it.”
A comic book collector, tattoo enthusiast and avid shooter, Sterkel said he often likes to work at night after his fiancée Linda has gone to bed. While he enjoys all of his work, he recalls a unique piece that he recently did for a friend from work. The friend had a story he wanted to tell in the piece. It stared out with a Samurai and an English knight to signify him and his wife. In the end, the piece included a house on fire and dragons.
“It turned out pretty phenomenal,” Sterkel said. “That was probably the most unique. He just kept thinking of cool things to add to it, and I had to figure out how to add it into the picture so that it looked right, so we ended up doing the dragons as smoke.”
With all of the things that Sterkel can do artistically, the one thing he hasn’t been able to do is paint. Even though his grandmother Harriet Potts was all in on Bob Ross and his program, there were no “happy little trees” for Ron Sterkel.
“She was actually pretty artistic before that also, but she ran across Bob Ross one day and had to have all the stuff,” Sterkel said. “She had a nice little sitting room off to the side where she would sit and paint. And I could never do it. I tried many times, and Bob made me mad. ... I’ve always been more of an illustration person than a fine arts person I guess.”