TORRINGTON – Moving in together can put friendships to the test and little quirks can become big annoyances. Florence and Olive are a prime example — Florence is a neat freak, Olive would rather spend time writing than cleaning. Neil Simon’s female version of "The Odd Couple" puts their friendship to the test and you can watch it play out.
Goshen Community Theater will perform "The Odd Couple" on March 19-28 at Eastern Wyoming College, and rehearsals are in full swing.
The female version of "The Odd Couple" is nearly identical to the original, with a few small adjustments.
“It stays true to the original one that everybody is familiar with,” said producer Carolyn McBurney. “They just play Trivial Pursuit instead of poker.”
Director Aileen Leithead said she is a fan of comedies and Neil Simon in particular. She looked over several scripts before settling on The Odd Couple.
“I looked at two or three different plays, and then I looked at the dynamics of our group,” said Leithead. “I had wanted to do the original ‘Odd Couple’ instead of the female version, but I was worried about not having enough men.”
She laughed and added, “On the night of auditions we had way more men than women.”
She moved forward with the female version as planned, casting all the characters as women except for two ‘latin lovers.’ Two women had to drop out of the production, and Vera and Sylvie became Vern and Sam.
“The challenge is this production was meant to be all women,” said Charlie Cockett, a GCT veteran who plays Sam. “Everything was gender swapped to begin with, then it had to be swapped back.”
It’s not the toughest role Cockett’s had, though.
“The most challenging was Greater Tuna,” he said. “I played 10 characters including two women and a dog. That meant nine different costumers and a newspaper (for the dog).”
Leithead said that the cast is a mix of actors like Cockett and those who’ve never performed.
“This is an interesting show because we’ve got three veterans,” said Leithead. “We’ve also go three that have never done a show and one that hasn’t done a show in years.”
One newcomers is Mykelti Harris, who plays Mickey the cop. Harris did a few plays in high school, which included minor roles in Little Women and Sister Act.
She decided to audition because she needed something to do when she wasn’t working.
“This is a good escape,” she said.
Beyond the actors, there are volunteers who’ve filled vital roles like assistant director, light and sound technicians, costume designers and set builders.
“We’ve got a big variety of people coming together to make it happen,” said Leithead.
One vital role is filled by people who have direct involvement in the production, said Dave Ernst, who plays Vern.
“The most important character is the audience,” said Ernst.
Shannon Jolley, another newcomer, said the audience has been the center of the entire production.
“We’re thinking about them with everything we do,” said Jolley, who plays Olive. “You know, will people get this reference or will they like this joke? We’re really tailoring it to the community.”
Jeff Wayland, who plays Latin lover Jesus, pointed out that their love for their community — and entertaining the people in it — is the reason they act.
“I think it’s important for the community to support local theater and the arts,” said Wayland. “The thing that sets people apart from animals is our ability to create art. This is a group of people who get together to do that because they enjoy it – there’s nobody getting paid, there aren’t any kickbacks.”
The Odd Couple will take the stage at the Eastern Wyoming College auditorium on the following dates:
March 19-21 at 7:30 p.m.
March 22 at 2 p.m.
March 26-27 at 7:30 p.m.
March 28 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door starting an hour before show time. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors over 60 and K-12 students and $3 for EWC students who have their ID. Children ages five and under can watch the play for free. Tickets for the March 20 performance will all be $5.
For more information about The Odd Couple or Goshen Community Theater, contact McBurney at 480-329-8998.
