Joseph Oboamah, 22, never really considered a career in agriculture, and he certainly never expected to find his passion nearly 6,500 miles from home. Yet, here he is.
When it came time for Oboamah to move on to high school in Ghana, located in west Africa, he was faced with a question many adults can never truly answer: What do you want to be when you grow up?
In Ghana, high school-aged students must choose a career path to study if they want a shot at attending a university.
“I chose business,” Joseph said. “I like math.”
Their courses are determined by that path, much like college in the United States, where one in 10 students changes their major at least twice, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. In Ghana, it’s not that simple.
As he neared the end of high school, Joseph was bored.
“I wanted something more,” Joseph said. “Something that would bring out my creativity.”
He began eyeing computer science programs, hoping to become a software engineer. That career required science coursework, which Joseph didn’t have.
He explained that because computer science is an intense program, universities avoid taking the risk of bringing in students who have no background in the subject.
“I could go back to high school and major in science,” Joseph said. “Or they could give me a job in business administration.”
Neither sounded appealing, so he decided to explore his options elsewhere.
“I decided to look all around the world,” he said.
His search earned him an acceptance letter from a unviserity in the United States, but they were only able to award him a partial scholarship. The gap between the scholarship and the cost of attending was too wide.
“I decided to do a community college because it’s cheaper,” he said.
He knew someone else from Ghana who was attending school at Western Nebraska Community College, so it seemed like a good fit.
After a flight and layovers that took more than 20 hours, Joseph arrived in the valley. He started attending WNCC in August 2017, graduating last year.
Rural Nebraska took a little getting used to. As someone from a tropical climate, Nebraska’s weather was a harsh change.
“In Ghana we don’t get any snow,” he said. “It’s always summer.”
The lack of public transportation also posed some challenges for Joseph who was used to living in Accra, a city with a population of more than 1.5 million.
“You can move from point A to point B conveniently,” he said. “I got here and I was like, ‘whoa.’”
Now, he’s got a driver’s license.
After graduating from WNCC, Joseph was looking for the next step.
“One of my instructors met with one of his friends, Jeff Bradshaw, and said he had some money for an intern or two,” said Joseph. “He said they’d like to do something technology related.”
Bradshaw is an entomologist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. His project had a $1,000 budget and the goal of creating a robot that could save producers — and researchers — time and trouble by collecting canopy coverage and weed density data in row crops. He’d need two interns to do it.
“We said, ‘Yeah, we think we can do something,’” Joseph said.
The students came under budget, spending about $850 on the robot, which contains two cameras and is the size of a remote control car. The first camera, located on the top of the aptly named ‘Row-Bot,’ has an arc of about 160 degrees and can be used to view canopy closure. The second, located on the front, allows the user to see exactly what the bot sees as it goes down the rows. This camera also helps the bot navigate the crop rows like a self-driving car.
“Later on, we decided to add extra sensors like humidity sensors so we can gather that data as well,” Joseph said.
During a field day presentation in August, Bradshaw told the audience he felt like they were on to something. The Row-Bot wouldn’t need a special license to operate like a drone, and would consistently provide accurate data with a fairly low production cost.
Joseph’s internship came to an end and he had to decide whether to go back to school or look for a job. Another PREC researcher, Xin Qiao, reached out with another project. Once again, the goal was to collect data useful to those working in agriculture, but this time it was on a much larger scale.
Sensors would be installed in fields, measuring factors like soil moisture, weather and water usage. The data is sent to a communication’s tower, and then it is visualized on a webpage designed for producers using algorithms created for the project.
The hope is that in addition to giving producers insight into how to make their operation more efficient, it will arm researchers with historical data for individual properties, allowing for more accurate yield forecasting among other benefits.
“In the beginning, it was kind of tough,” Joseph said. “We didn’t know much about what we were doing.”
It hadn’t been done before, so there was no foundation to build on. Now, the foundation is there and researchers are able to keep building on it.
Joseph will likely stay involved with the project at least until his internship ends this summer. After that, he plans on going to a university.
“Right now, I’m thinking about UNL,” he said.
Although there was no plan for a career in agriculture, Joseph said he plans to stay in the field.
“I’ll still be writing software and that kind of stuff, but also doing something agriculture related,” he said. “I actually have a lot of ideas I can implement in Ghana and most African countries to make technology more available.”
He wants to make agriculture easier for those in the industry in Africa.
“When you take Ghana, for instance, over 50 percent of people are in agriculture, but I wouldn’t say we produce food to the maximum,” he said. “There’s enough resources and technology to increase yield and cut down costs.”
He feels his U.S. education and subsequent internships will give him an edge.
“Most of the experiences I have a lot of people with their master’s degree (in Ghana) don’t have yet,” he said. “I’ve already had the opportunity to be in the real world. I’m over here and I’m getting things done.”
