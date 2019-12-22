Celebrating a Pioneer Christmas

Chevelle axwell, Mrs. Edwards, Bearcat Preschool, Parents Giner Luna & Julian Maxwell

‘Tis the season. Christmas is one of the most exciting times of the year, especially for kids. We asked kids from the Gering and Scottsbluff preschools to show us their family’s holiday celebrations.

We’ve pulled out a few of the drawings for you, which are accompanied by Letters to Santa from the Minatare First Grade.

Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How are you? I have been good for grandma. I want a LOL doll. Merry Christmas.

From

Serenity palmer

Dear Santa Claus,

Hola! How is Rudolph? I have been good because I’ve been cleaning the dishes. I would please like to get Boxy girls and Hair Doribals and accessories for mylife dolls.

Thank you,

Main Sophia

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? I was nice and I want a Le’go car for Christmas. I want a Lego city too please.

Thank you,

Trey kreiling

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How are you? I have tried to be nice this year. I would like a phone.

Thank you,

Zach Wolfer

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello Santa Claus. How are you? I have been nice. I help my mom. Can you get Frozen things for me please?

Thank you,

Your friend,

Bibiana Torres

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, How are you. I am fine. I be have been nice all the time. I would like a computer. Merry Christmas!

Thank you,

Kendra

Dear Santa,

Hola elves, Santa and reindeer. How are you? I want my dad to come home.

Thank you,

DJ

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How are you? I help Marisol pick up her pencil.

Please can i have writing tablet? Merry Christmas.

Thank you,

Skye Ten Fingers

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello Santa Claus up in the sky. I feel like you are here. How are you and Rudolph? Santa Claus I feel like I have been nice all the time will you give me a new Lucky doll? Thank you Santa Claus.

You friend,

Marisol Gallardo

Dear Santa, I’ve been really good so far because I cleaned my house. How are you? I am happy. I would like a shape kit and my own little Chrismas tree. Thank you

Melody

Dear Santa,

Hello. How are you doing? I help my mom clean the house. May I have a toy doll?

Thank you,

Your friend,

Keyla Martinez

