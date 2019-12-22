Kids' drawings, letters to Santa celebrate the season

‘Tis the season. Christmas is one of the most exciting times of the year, especially for kids. We asked kids from the Gering and Scottsbluff preschools to show us their family’s holiday celebrations.
We’ve pulled out a few of the drawings for you, which are accompanied by Letters to Santa from the Minatare First Grade.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you? I have been good for grandma. I want a LOL doll. Merry Christmas.
From
Serenity palmer
Dear Santa Claus,
Hola! How is Rudolph? I have been good because I’ve been cleaning the dishes. I would please like to get Boxy girls and Hair Doribals and accessories for mylife dolls.
Thank you,
Main Sophia
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? I was nice and I want a Le’go car for Christmas. I want a Lego city too please.
Thank you,
Trey kreiling
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. How are you? I have tried to be nice this year. I would like a phone.
Thank you,
Zach Wolfer
Dear Santa Claus,
Hello Santa Claus. How are you? I have been nice. I help my mom. Can you get Frozen things for me please?
Thank you,
Your friend,
Bibiana Torres
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, How are you. I am fine. I be have been nice all the time. I would like a computer. Merry Christmas!
Thank you,
Kendra
Dear Santa,
Hola elves, Santa and reindeer. How are you? I want my dad to come home.
Thank you,
DJ
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. How are you? I help Marisol pick up her pencil.
Please can i have writing tablet? Merry Christmas.
Thank you,
Skye Ten Fingers
Dear Santa Claus,
Hello Santa Claus up in the sky. I feel like you are here. How are you and Rudolph? Santa Claus I feel like I have been nice all the time will you give me a new Lucky doll? Thank you Santa Claus.
You friend,
Marisol Gallardo
Dear Santa, I’ve been really good so far because I cleaned my house. How are you? I am happy. I would like a shape kit and my own little Chrismas tree. Thank you
Melody
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you doing? I help my mom clean the house. May I have a toy doll?
Thank you,
Your friend,
Keyla Martinez
MORE: PHOTOS: Kids' drawings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.