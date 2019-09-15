SCOTTSBLUFF — Laced up and stretched out, 500 third graders arrived at the YMCA Trails West Camp in Scottsbluff Tuesday, Sept. 10 for a fun day as they participated in Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day. Third graders from Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Morrill and Minatare enjoyed a variety of mentally and physically stimulating activities as they rotated through 13 stations.
Once everyone arrived and found their seats under the pavilion, Janelle Visser, who is a health educator for Panhandle Public Health District, encouraged the students to engage in the activities.
“I want everyone to try every station,” Visser said.
Visser added the day allows students to learn about and implement balanced nutrition and physical activity into their lives.
“We have the portion distortion, label logic, and choices for healthy snack stations,” she said. “We also want them to know physical activity can be fun.”
Mitchell Elementary students walked to their first station — kick boxing. They practiced hitting and kicking a training bag with closed fists and the top of their feet.
Owen Hughes said kick boxing is not very hard.
“It doesn’t hurt that much if you hit it right,” Hughes said. “You just have to kick it right with the top of your foot.”
Roosevelt Elementary students also enjoyed the field day.
As the students learned a dance routine to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” they showcased their twist, monkey and shoulder shimmy moves.
“The hardest part was stepping from side to side with the beat,” Julissa Garcia said. “It’s fun doing activities and learning new stuff.”
Roosevelt Elementary third grade teacher Marilyn Simmons enjoyed interacting with her students.
“I hope they learn about teamwork, sportsmanship and encouraging others,” Simmons said.
One of the more challenging stations was pound fit where students used drum sticks or their hands to make a beat while squatting, standing or sitting.
“It’s fun,” Ryleigh Kisner said. “I learned how to stay with the beat, but it’s hard to stay with the beat.”
As the students hit the sticks together over their heads and on the mats below, Gavin McConkey had to keep an eye on his surroundings.
“It’s hard to bring the sticks to the side because I’m sitting by the air vent,” he said. “But, I’m having fun.”
Jessica Davies was the instructor for pound fit and said it’s a great way to exercise.
“We put exercise to drumming,” she said. “You get lots of squats in and it’s a good workout. The kids like it, but they don’t really realize they’re exercising because you get the music going.”
Davies added once the music ends, students have told her their legs hurt.
For Northfield third grader Laurie Brown, the most challenging station was the plate and energy balance.
“We had to see how many carbs are in food and that was the hardest one,” she said. “I had to learn how much calories were in something and what it was.”
Throughout the day, Finley Rotherham had fun learning about health and even led her classmates in a game of Simon Says.
“I learned it’s important to wash my hands and eat healthy so you don’t get sick,” she said.
Her favorite station was the snack station because she likes to eat.
The station activities included kick boxing, label logic, cardio dance, healthy snacks, boot camp, pound fit, parachute games, portion distortion, hula hoops and my plate and energy balance.
