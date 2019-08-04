MITCHELL — After answering a call to become a pastor 21 years ago, Giles Armstrong will soon be answering another call, this time to help those in ministry.
Armstrong and his wife, Angel, started out their ministry in Nebraska at Imperial Berean Church in 1998 and moved to Mitchell Berean Church in August 2005. At the end of August, they will be moving to Woodland Park, Colorado, to take positions with Sonscape Ministries. Armstrong will be president of the organization and Angel will be a retreat leader. Sonscape ministers to people in ministry who might be struggling or going through hard times.
“I like to say that it’s a place where people in ministry come to get their oil lamps refilled so they don’t get burned out,” Giles said.
Mitchell Berean has been partnering with Sonscape for 25 years, sending its pastors and leaders for various counseling and recharging, and when the opportunity came up for a chance to help others, the Armstrongs had to answer the call.
“We can teach people how to have balance in their lives,” Armstrong said. “How to live in the constant current and not drown.”
By working with pastors, Sonscape helps build stronger churches.
“We invest in those pastors, and they in turn invest in their parishioners,” Armstrong said. “Healthy pastors have healthy churches. It’s hard to have a healthy church when the pastor isn’t doing well.”
A pastor is often relied upon to help families and individuals in crisis, but far too often the pastors themselves don’t have anyone to help them. As an example, a family may lose a loved one to cancer or a car accident. That family relies on its pastor to help with the grieving process. However, often times that same individual may have been a long-time close friend of the pastor, who also needs to address their own feelings.
“You go through the same things everybody else does,” Armstrong said. “You have to help everybody else grieve, but you have to remember to take time, after you help them with the grieving process, to take some time and grieve the loss yourself. You can’t outrun these things, they’ll catch up to you.”
It was a long, roundabout path that brought Armstrong to be the senior pastor at Mitchell Berean. Born in Zambia, his family moved at an early age to Botswana, South Africa, then at age 9, he went to boarding school in England. At 11, the family moved to Oman. When Armstrong graduated at 16, he naturally headed off to college ... in Arkansas. John Brown University in Siloam Springs to be exact. It’s there where he met Angel, whose father ran a camp for boys who were wards of the state. After 3 1/2 years working at the camp with up to eight boys living in their home at any given time, Armstrong was asked to be a pastor in Imperial by a man who had been a supporter of the boys ranch.
From the age of 10, Armstrong had felt called to be a pastor, but didn’t want to do it because of his experiences having a pastor’s son for a best friend. He went to college majoring in biology and chemistry.
“I’m an ordained biology major,” he said.
Ultimately, the call to ministry was too much to resist. It’s that call that has to be present for a successful minister, Armstrong said.
“It all has to come down to a call,” he said. “If you’re going to be in ministry, you have to be called. ... If it’s based on anything else, you’re not going to last.”
As with any other job, there are good days and bad as a pastor. Armstrong said the worst thing for him as a pastor is “watching families implode,” families struck by divorce, addiction, depression, so many forms of struggle and even death. The other end of the spectrum is watching people turn their lives around.
“I love to see people’s lives changed, seeing people come to Christ and then seeing them reach out and help other people,” Armstrong said.
He likes to tell other pastors that ministry is like Chinese food.
“There’s sweet and sour in every bite,” Armstrong said. “You have to learn to savor the sweet and not get stuck on the sour.”
Armstrong said he will miss having a concrete flock every week as those he will be ministering to will be more transient, in and out of the program. He’ll miss the friendships, but said cell phones have made it easier to stay in touch with people, and he is only moving to Colorado, not another country. One of the things that will be most missed are son Christopher, 22, and his wife Maddie, and daughters Sophia, 20, and Olivia, 19.
Armstrong has never preached without his children in the congregation. At their usual Sunday afternoon family gathering, Sophia recently told her father, “You know dad, you’re the only pastor I’ve ever really listened to.”
“It’s a blessing to me that my kids like me as a dad and as a pastor,” he said.
Leaving Mitchell Berean in a good place is a priority for Armstrong. He tells of sitting in a chair across from his desk and reminding himself of that often.
“I sit in those chairs right there where you’re sitting,” he said, pointing to two visitor chairs in the pastor’s office, “and I talk to myself. ‘Giles, this is not your church. That is not your chair. That is not your desk. None of it belongs to you. Now, how do you want to leave this church when you’re called?’”
First and foremost, Giles and Angel Armstrong are thankful for the people they’ve been able to build their lives with for the past 14 years.
“We have been so blessed with a great congregation,” Armstrong said. “They have loved us well. They have been receptive to God’s word and have been willing to step out in faith. There have been a lot of hard things, a lot of hard sermons to preach, a lot of hard sermons for them to hear, but it’s been easy to shepherd these people. They’re very kind.”
There will be a reception for Giles and Angel at the Weborg 21 Centre Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m.