Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Manuel Jimenez: ‘My patrol car is my office’

For nearly 24 years, Sgt. Manuel Jimenez has been patrolling the highways of western Nebraska as a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol.
Jimenez began his career with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1996.
“I’m one of the old guys now,” he jokes, noting that he attended the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy with some other familiar faces in Troop E: Lt. Travis Wallace and Sgt. Chris Baer.
“We’ve known each other since day one,” he said
Jimenez graduated from Washburn College in Topeka, Kansas, in May and by July, he had been accepted into the Nebraska State Patrol. He remembers those first weeks in the patrol.
“I went from living in a fraternity house and being in charge of my schedule to living in a small, dorm-like atmosphere and having my schedule made for me,” he said. “And, on top of that, people were yelling at me. It was a big change, but the goal was this type of job. ... I knew that regardless, for any police department or law enforcement agency, that there would be some kind of paramilitary-type of introduction.”
In college, he majored in criminal justice after becoming involved in a sheriff’s cadet program in Kansas.
“We got to do ride-alongs and I just really enjoyed that type of work. It’s not so much in the office and you’re interacting with people. I really liked that aspect of it.”
He admits his mother was nervous that he was going into law enforcement, but she and his father were supportive. One of his brothers, Pablo, who did grow up in Scottsbluff, also went into law enforcement. He works for the LaVista Police Department.
Before coming to Scottsbluff, Jimenez had submitted applications to other departments, primarily in Kansas, where he had attended high school and college.
“I didn’t know anybody out here,” he said. “The interesting part is that my parents lived here, so I had been to Scottsbluff several times. ... I just had not lived here.”
Jimenez’s parents had moved to Scottsbluff his senior year because his father had accepted a position as a pastor at a Hispanic Baptist Church. Now, having lived in Nebraska for more than 20 years, it’s become home.
“I really enjoyed the Midwest,” he said. “I went to a lot of interviews and I connected with the people that I interviewed with. I think toward the end of my process, I felt comfortable with the people here.
“... I do like the smaller town atmosphere. So at the end of the day, the state patrol was the one that felt right for me. So I decided to come here. ... I’m very happy with that decision.”
Throughout his career, Jimenez has worked in the traffic services division, meaning he patrols throughout the Panhandle, responding to collisions, monitoring for traffic violations and other functions.
“I love not necessarily being tied to an office. My office is my patrol car. ... I live to drive so that works out. I basically drive throughout the Panhandle, and I enjoy the different things that we do.”
In the winter months, trooper are driving an estimated 250 to 300 miles a day. In the summer months, when traffic and activity is higher, Jimenez estimates they drive about 150 to 200 miles a day.
As a patrol officer in Troop E, he says he has the flexibility and the opportunity to get involved in smaller projects that he may not have been able to in a larger troop or other divisions. Over time, Jimenez has become more involved in leading school presentations, which is something that he enjoys. He is also trained as a crisis negotiator. He also enjoys doing child safety seat inspections, ensuring that the youngest Nebraska citizens are protected.
One of Jimenez’s strengths is that he can also interpret for Spanish-speaking people on behalf of other troopers and officers. If he worked in another troop, he said, he would probably be called to do that more, he says. Officers who speak Spanish are limited in the area, with one officer at Scottsbluff Police Department and two corrections officers at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. Multilingual officers continues to be a need. When interpretation services are needed, Jimenez is often called upon and he says he is happy to assist.
“I love helping others out,” he said.
As a sergeant, he is in a supervisory position, which he said entails a lot of getting to ensure that the other troopers have the things they need to do their jobs each day. As a supervisor, he said, he feels a “parental feeling” in his responsibility to those under his command. The troop has also had a lot of new troopers in recent years and changes in staffing.
“The newer troopers, they definitely bring a lot of energy, he said. “And, I know that we were definitely needing some more energy. ... The energy has been great as far as the patrol side, so it’s been fun.”
As with any career, there have been a lot of changes through the years. Changing attitudes over the years, such as social change involving marijuana, and technology have also added challenges, Jimenez said. Some things stay the same — like “radar is radar” — but in other areas, especially technology, things are constantly evolving.
“When I first started, only a handful of people had cameras in their patrol cars. Now, everyone has cameras in their cars. And, we are now in the process of switching to body cameras.
“Before, everything was on paper. Now, everything’s on a computer,” he said, noting that all troopers in the traffic division have laptops in their cars where they receive emails, get intelligence reports and even do paperwork.
Jimenez, who doesn’t plan on retiring for another eight years, admits there are some things that he doesn’t like about his job, working a crash in winter weather.
“I’m glad to be out there, helping people if they need it or their stuck, but with it so cold and there are accidents and you are standing out there ... It’s just not fun.”
However, the things he likes about his job outweigh the negatives.
“One of the things that I really enjoy is getting to meet people in a positive way,” he said. He said he particularly likes his role visiting schools, and often visits the schools where his teacher serves as a librarian or his children attend school while in uniform.
“Those are always positive interactions,” he said. “...My favorite thing is to be involved in situations where we have positive influences on people, especially kids.”
In western Nebraska, Jimenez said, police officers and troopers continue to have good relationships in the community, talking to people at churches, schools and other activities.
The police officers out here in western Nebraska, we’re very fortunate that there is still a good relationship with our community and the law enforcement community. ... I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. It’s been a great ride.”
