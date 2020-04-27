Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Manuel Jimenez: ‘My patrol car is my office’

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 311.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 312.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313. * WIND...NORTHWEST WINDS AT 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...MINIMUM HUMIDITIES AT 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * HAINES...AVERAGE VALUES WILL BE AROUND 3. * THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&