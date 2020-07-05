Thistle and Russian olive trees were pulling the life out of 1,200 acres of preserved property along Horse Creek North east of Henry.
A controlled burn and subsequent spraying cleared away much of the thistle for the Platte River Basin Environments group, and in its place, more beneficial milkweed plants and cat tails have taken root. As a result, butterflies and bees have a new haven for pollination in the milkweed, and the cat tails will provide a suitable habitat for water fowl. The group has removed most of the Russian olive trees on the property, but a few remain.
“It was thistle everywhere,” PRBE board member Bruce Rolls said as he looked over the property. “We spent, I think, $25,000 a year ago spraying, but we’ve got so much grass, it didn’t get down to the thistle. So we had a huge problem again. ... We decided we needed to get rid of that thatch in order to get down there. Once we burned this, and we had the controlled burn in March, I came out in April, and we were just overwhelmed with thistle. So we aerial sprayed, and pretty much got rid of the thistle, but the milkweed came back, which is a positive thing.”
Working with Pheasants Forever, PRBE is working to promote the presence of the pollinators. The decline of the monarch butterfly has been a concern, so the group is hoping this year’s project helps replenish those numbers. The result is beneficial to the crops the insects are pollinating.
“Without the pollinators, you wouldn’t have very many crops,” Rolls said. “The health of the pollinators is part of what we’re concerned about. The species that are the key species, like the monarch butterfly, when they start a precipitous decline, we get concerned.”
The reason the high volume of milkweed came up after the burn is a mystery, however ,it will serve as a good attraction for the pollinator insects.
“There’s probably 40 acres now out of this field, and last year, if there was three acres, I’d be surprised,” Rolls said. “But it really came up. The milkweed is one of those plants that the people in town plant in their garden to get the butterflies.”
In addition to attracting the pollinators, the same habitats attract desirable game. Pheasants Forever was among the first to promote the creation of habitat for pollinators.
“If you create habitat for pollinators, that’s the kind of habitat pheasants like,” Rolls said. “Birds are going to like that same habitat.”
The cat tail plants will be another desirable habitat. Typically when there is enough water for cat tails, there is enough to attract water fowl.
PRBE works to keep its properties environmentally friendly to the fish and game they are hoping to attract to the lands that will be made available for public fishing and hunting grounds. Pollinators are important to keeping needed plants active throughout the region.
Rolls said the Russian olive trees that have been removed are problematic to wetlands and waterways because of their natural tendency to absorb water. Conservation organizations first brought the trees to the area in the early 1900s because they were a hearty tree that would survive in the dry area when many other species wouldn’t. Unfortunately, because of the plant’s arid background, it is sensitive to water and reacts quickly to stimulation from groundwater.
“What we do here, every spring when we start the irrigation systems, we stimulate our groundwater,” Rolls said. “That stimulates the Russian olive, and it out-competes our native species.”
(0) comments
