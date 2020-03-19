Raising bison at the Rocky Hollow Buffalo Company

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES WIND AND SNOW ACROSS THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH. * WHERE...NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TO INCLUDE THE TOWNS OF CHADRON...ALLIANCE...HEMINGFORD AND HARRISON. CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING ALONG AND SOUTH OF U.S. 20 TO INCLUDE DOUGLAS...MANVILLE AND LUSK. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. CONDITIONS COULD BE HAZARDOUS TO LIVESTOCK AND NEWBORN CALVES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&