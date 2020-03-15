Harvat Cattle and Hay is a unique cattle and hay business that operates in the Rocky Mountains and the Panhandle. The main ranch is situated between Walden and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The secondary ranch is located southeast of Mitchell.
“We bring our cattle to Mitchell to calve in the winter because the snow gets too deep on the ranch in Colorado,” rancher Clint Harvat said. “Calving there would be impossible.”
Moving cattle and equipment from Walden to Mitchell and back each calving season is logistically challenging.
“It takes sixteen cattle pots and many horse trailers four trips per day for four-five days to move the cattle and equipment,” Clint said.
The ranch produces SimAngus cattle.
“We raise Simmental /Angus cross cattle because Walden is eight thousand five hundred feet in elevation; Simmental are good at high elevations, whereas Angus are not so good,” Clint said. “So we cross these breeds to slow down the risk of dropsy disease, which is equivalent to congestive heart failure in humans.”
“Dropsy disease, or brisket disease (also known as high mountain disease), is a common condition in cattle raised on ranches in high altitudes,” Clint said. “Purebred Angus could not survive the altitude on our Colorado ranch.”
“A brisket diseased cow is always around water and the brisket fills up like a balloon in water retention,” Clint said.
“This altitude disease is even becoming a problem in High Plains feedlots,” Clint’s mother, Sharon Harvat said. “Angus cattle are tipping over dead when they get big and fat – about the time they’re ready for slaughter.”
To manage this altitude sickness and disease in cattle, “many seed-stock producers of Angus cattle PAP test (pulmonary artery pressure) their bulls trying to get a high-altitude PAP,” Sharon said. “The cattle have to be at high altitude for 40-45 days before tested.”
“Even bulls tested at Laramie might fail at the North Park area around Walden and Steamboat Springs,” Sharon said. “They must be tested at the altitude they will be produced.”
“We have found that Simmental/Angus cross is best for us to raise at our high altitude,” Clint said. “Crossbreeding is necessary.”
“Crossbreeding may produce uneven calves – up and down in size, but a live calf at a different size is better than a dead one,” Sharon said.
The Harvats have many cows to calve each winter on their wintering ranch southeast of Mitchell.
Clint suggests several survival steps when calving in the winter.\ “Make sure you have extra pairs of gloves, couple extra coats, extra boots, extra plants - lots of warm clothes.”
“We’re out checking cows and calves in all weather conditions,” Clint said. “It’s a 24/7 operation.”
“We check cows every two hours, especially during storms,” Clint said. “We take turns; there’s always somebody going out to check on the cows and calves.”
Some calves need to be warmed. “We use a hot-box that has a propane heater suspended over it to quickly dry and warm the calf,” Clint said. “We call it the calf-cooker.”
“Drying and warming a calf is top priority,” Clint said. “The sooner we can get a calf into the hot-box and get colostrum in it, the better.”
Sleeping during calving season is difficult. “We go through a lot of coffee,” ranch hand Madison Engle said. “I recommend a dark blend.”
Madison grew up around Loveland, Colorado. She is a third-generation rancher. “I grew up with a bunch of ranchers and cowboys,” she said. “The desire and passion to follow in my family’s footsteps led me to an advertisement for a ranch hand on Harvat Cattle and Hay.”
“Each new calf receives three necessary shots at birth and again at branding,” Sharon said.
“We take our cows and calves back to Colorado for branding and summer grazing around May,” Clint said. “We also harvest our own hay and sell some it commercially during the summer.”
“Moose are the biggest problem in keeping hay around,” Clint said. “We put up 12’ high elk panels around our harvested hay to keep both elk and moose out, but sometimes moose still climb snow drifts in the winter to reach the top stack of bales.”
Moose aren’t the only problem on a Rocky Mountain ranch. “We sometimes lose cattle to certain predators, like bear and mountain lions,” Clint said. “I carry a firearm each time I go out to check cattle on the Walden ranch; I’m especially scared of moose because they are very aggressive.”
There are more joys than problems in ranching, though. “I love being outside, and with the cattle, horses and dogs,” Sharon said. “There’s not a lot of free time, and we miss attending church in calving season, though.”
“I love being outdoors, working with horses and cattle, and also the experience in general to be able to get back into my roots, and work with these amazing people,” Engle said. “But I don’t like the wind and having my toes cold.”
“I enjoy being outside in the fresh air each day, getting to see the wildlife and other things,” Clint said.
Clint is not just a cowboy and rancher. He also serves with the local Walden area Sheriff’s office and ambulance and paramedic squad when available. “I enjoy doing this when time allows,” he said.
Clint’s also a creative rancher. “I bought a fire truck to use as a water truck for watering cows because it’s easier than pulling a trailer all day,” he said.
These seasoned ranchers have advice for other ranchers. “Hang in there,” Sharon said. “Anytime you can share your story is important because some media, including a lot of the Hollywood people, is against production agriculture.”
“I don’t think they realize what would happen if production agriculture went away,” Sharon said. “People have to eat.”
“The woman in Ethiopia with starving children doesn’t care if the cattle are GMO or implanted; she wants food for her children,” Sharon said. “We provide a safe and important product in beef.”
“Ag producers are under fire today, and I believe it will take a severe food shortage to make people realize agriculture has our backs – they’re feeding us,” Sharon said.
“We care. We care about our animals, food safety and consumers.”
Madison says, “If you’re interested in ranching don’t watch a lot of TV shows; they give you a blissful idea of ranching, but it’s a lot of hard labor.”
The hard work of ranching doesn’t keep Madison from having a good attitude. “I think about how I can best help these people, and grow this opportunity, and think about the positive things and learn from the bad,” she said. “My faith drives me.”
The main Harvat ranch is in Colorado, but the family thinks highly of Nebraskans. “I think people in western Nebraska are the best,” Sharon said. “I am impressed with the state of Nebraska.”
