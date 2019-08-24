Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG IN PARTS OF NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND SOUTHEAST WYOMING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...NOW THROUGH 10 AM * VISIBILITY...DOWN TO 1/4 SM * IMPACTS...OBSTRUCTED VISIBILITY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&