SCOTTSBLUFF — When it comes to putting school students in quality equipment and uniforms, it’s not just the traditional sports activities that need attention.
For Scottsbluff High School, this year meant new band uniforms to the tune of $71,000, but it was also the first time in 10 years that the coats, pants, sashes and hats and plumes had been replaced. The school’s activities department is also responsible for apparel and equipment for drill team, cheerleading and various career student organizations.
Other schools may have different policies for allocating the costs. For example, Mitchell High School does not qualify anything that involves a letter grade — such as band or choir — as an activity. At Mitchell, those uniforms and supplies would come as a curriculum class and fall into a different category of expenses.
When it comes to band uniforms, they are depreciated over the 10-year time span, according to Scottsbluff Assistant Principal/Activities Director David Hoxworth. For sports jerseys and equipment, it often comes down to simple wear and tear when making a decision on replacement.
“If you make a deep run in the playoffs or make the state finals, you’re putting another four to six more games on some of those uniforms,” Hoxworth said. “We look at the number of contests worn, but the condition is really the driving factor.”
Football helmets are a specific point of concern. Mitchell Activities Director Jimmie Rhodes said his school has a specific plan for their replacement. He said helmets must be replaced at least every eight years, so Mitchell has set up a rotation where a certain number of helmets are purchased each year to phase out the old and damaged ones. By using the rotation, the school is not on the hook for the entire cost in any one year. All of Mitchell’s helmets are sent out each year to be reconditioned. Scottsbluff is on a similar program, monitored by its vendor, to recondition helmets and replace the damaged or outdated ones.
Scottsbluff replaced it’s white road jerseys this year for the football team at a cost of around $9,000. With some extra playoff games over the past few years, the whites had become stained and worn enough that they needed to be replaced. While the school sends out information on laundering uniforms, such as don’t wash a white uniform with your blue jeans, it’s still difficult to keep up.
“Fortunately for us, because we hosted three straight playoff games last year, we were able to purchase those uniforms with the revenue from those games,” Hoxworth said.
Hoxworth used an example of a typical $8,000 playoff game gate. Of that revenue, $2,700 comes directly off the top to the visiting team because it had to travel to the game. The Nebraska School Activities Association gets a share, and the remaining funds go to the host school, leaving SHS with enough funding to replace the jerseys.
Often times, when condition of the equipment warrants, some may be passed down from the high school to middle school participants.
For Rhodes, athletic uniforms are on a schedule where one set of uniforms each year is up for replacement. Last year was the football team. This year, the school replaced boys’ basketball uniforms. On that rotation, Rhodes said it takes six years to cycle through to each sport.
Hoxworth and Rhodes both said multiple sources come together to help with uniforms and equipment. The school districts and booster clubs put in funds and various fundraisers help out as well.
“We take pride in our facilities,” Hoxworth said. “We take pride in putting our kids in a good quality uniform, but we have to do it as economically soundly as possible.”
Rhodes praised both the fine arts and the activities booster clubs in Mitchell for their work for the school. In addition to fundraising, the clubs help out with hospitality for large events such as track meets.
“Whatever the need we see, the booster club has been really good about stepping up to meet it,” Rhodes said.
A couple of years ago, the booster club worked to raise funds for a new wrestling mat.
Thinking back on his own school days, Rhodes recalled how active his own mother was in the booster club, even after he graduated, not wanting the club to lose the momentum it had built. It’s active parents and citizens who can provide critical support to keeping programs going and equipped properly.
“Involvement is the key,” Rhodes said. “More people can be involved. Just do what you can. Parents, support your kids. Don’t just be a fan. ... There are some really great parents out there.”