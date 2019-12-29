Scottsbluff FFA and United Way Christmas Contest

The Scottsbluff FFA Chapter partnered with the United Way of Western Nebraska for a Christmas Decorating Contest. Residences and commercial businesses fantastically decorated with holiday lights registered to see who had the best “Griswold house.” The top three residential displays and the top business display winners were announced Sunday, Dec. 22. Money raised from the contest benefited the United Way and agencies they fund.

Russel's Automotive won the commercial division of the FFA Christmas contest with their snowman tires and Christmas tree.
Janet Hanson took home first place in the Scottsbluff Future Farmers of America and United Way Christmas lights contest. Hanson's house is located at 190369 CR H.
Troy Rask of Gering took second place for his holiday lights display. Rask's house is located at 1055 9th Street in Gering.
Tony Lemons and his Christmas farm house finished in third place in the FFA and United Way Christmas contest. Lemons' house is located at 2025 E 27th Street in Scottsbluff.

