As Deb Carlson stood in the front of the conference room at the Hampton Inn, reading a story to more than 450 people, she couldn’t help but feel like it was a dream come true.
Although it wasn’t the first holiday party for the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library children’s librarian, Thursday evening’s story time pajama party was the biggest she’s attended and a welcome change after being stuck at home last year.
“Last year, I broke my foot and it was severe,” said Carlson. “I wasn’t even able to go to the party.”
After spending months planning the event, she was heartbroken.
“I was laying at home and they were sending me pictures and I was literally crying in my bed,” said Carlson, who’s passion for children’s literacy is obvious when she interacts with little ones.
The party had a Fa-la-la-la-llama theme, tying into the book that was read, “Llama Llama Holiday Drama,” by Anna Dewdney. Dewdney wrote several Llama books before her death, the most well-known being “Llama Llama Red Pajamas.”
“That’s why we had people wear pjs,” said Carlson. “We couldn’t believe how many kids — and even parents — wore their jammies.”
After Carlson and McKenzie Watson finished reading to the group, it was time for a carol.
“We sang Deck the Halls, only we said Fa-la-la-la-llama,” said Watson.
Before the group was about to disperse, library director Erin Aschenbrenner yelled over the crowd.
“Did anybody hear that?” She asked.
Sleighbells could be heard briefly, but were quickly drowned out by cheers and applause as Santa Claus entered the room. He told the children that because they looked like they were having so much fun, he was going to stay awhile.
Lisa Perez brought her nieces, Emmely, 5, and Marissa Torres, 3, to the party and helped them decorate paper stockings to take home.
“All my kids are big,” said Perez. “So, I like to hang out with these two.”
Emmely proudly held up a stocking that had been carefully decorated with glitter and stickers — an action that would be repeated by many of the of the children in attendance.
“They were all so excited to show me their stockings,” said Watson. “It’s really fun to be able to provide something free for families to do together during the holidays.”
In addition to crafts and visiting Santa, attendees also got to snack on special llama-shaped cookies baked by Marci Kanarick. Carlson said they knew Kanarick had found llama cookie cutters, but when the cookies arrived they were surprised.
“She brings them in on Wednesday and, believe it or not, she put pajamas on them,” said Carlson. “We couldn’t believe it.”
Each child that attended the event left with a book.
“The fact that we can give a book to every single child that comes is amazing,” said Watson.
The hope is that parents will take the time to sit and read to their children, which will encourage children to be life-long readers.
“So often, parent’s don’t realize that it isn’t just the act of the reading with their child,” said Carlson. “It’s the bonding and nurturing — that closeness physically — that kids tell us they remember. There’s nothing that replaces that.”
The books were provided with help from the Scottsbluff Kiwanis and the City of Scottsbluff through its Keno fund. Friends of the Scottsbluff Library and the Library Foundation and Hampton Inn also pitched in to help pull off the event, which took 10 Library staff members and 20 volunteers to run smoothly.
“We have such a system,” laughed Carlson. “Every year we get more organized.”
The party was a first for Aschenbrenner, who said she was “simply amazed by the efforts and imagination that goes into this event.”
Seeing their hard work come to fruition more than made up for missing last year’s party, Carlson said.
“It was like a dream come true,” Carlson said. “It was just the most special thing.”
