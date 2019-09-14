SCOTTSBLUFF — A collection 35 years in the making now has 2,650 pop bottles on display in Floyd and Cindy Duncan’s home.
Floyd Duncan, a contractor by trade, started collecting when one of his first jobs after college found him sorting returnable bottles for Pepsi. To put 2,650 bottles in perspective, to look at each individual bottle for just one second each, it would take 44 minutes and 10 seconds to view the entire collection. That number does not include any duplicate bottles — all 2,650 are unique either in their product, design or the year produced. The value of each individual bottle varies in price from “you-can’t-give-‘em-away to $800-900,” Floyd Duncan says.
Bailey’s Town and Country, Safeway and the Jack and Jill store would take return bottles from customers and send them back with the drivers. When the bottles would come in at Pepsi, Duncan’s job was to sort them by company — returning them to Pepsi or Coca-Cola, whichever company they belonged to.
“I just enjoy them,” Duncan said. “Every one of these bottles has a little story to tell. They can be from the little mom-and-pop grocery store where grandpa was bottling some pop in the back.”
Duncan likes collecting local bottles, including some Carpenter’s, Co-op and Oregon Trail bottles among several bottled in Scottsbluff. There are bottles from Bridgeport Bottling Company and a Mountain Dew bottle that says “bottled by Zeke and Zelda,” the original Pepsi bottlers in Alliance.
“I like local stuff, and I’m always looking for these Terry Carpenter bottles, anything that was Scottsbluff,” Duncan said. “Other than that, it’s just unique, different, anything that I don’t have is what’s most important to me.”
There are three basic types of bottles.
“I love applied color label (ACL),” Duncan said. “You also have embossed (raised letters) and the other one you have is paper label, and I can’t stand those.”
Duncan avoids any bottle with a bar code, indicating that it is a newer edition. Most of the collection has come from sorting, auctions, antique stores and gifts from friends and family.
Long before his job sorting bottles, Duncan was a collector — but for a different reason, and he only held onto his finds for a short time.
“I remember as a kid, running up and down the alleys getting the bottles out of the trash to get a dime to go play pinball,” he recalls.
He would like to get a better one-pint Terry Carpenter bottle than the one he has — some of the paint has worn off of his. Otherwise, finding a bottle he doesn’t have and wants to add to his collection is a rarity. You can hear the excitement in his voice when Duncan talks about finding a new bottle.
“It’s like getting on the green from 220 on a par-3,” he said. “It’s almost as good as running the table in an 8-ball game.”
Duncan’s bottles are mostly from the 1940s through the 1960s and are not the most expensive ones around, but still keep him excited about the collection. Duncan said he likes to do a search on eBay for ACL pop bottles and look at sold listings.
“Then sort it by highest price first and dream about what’s out there and what I can’t afford,” he said.
