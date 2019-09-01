Students lined the wall in the gym at Westmoor Elementary on Thursday, preparing to run toward a giant map of Mars that was laid out on the floor. They waited for a classmate to choose the next “I Spy” item.
1 of 9
A group of students wait for a ball to roll down a track they've built using cardboard during the After School Program at Westmoor Elementary on Thursday.
A group of students wait for a ball to roll down a track they've built using cardboard during the After School Program at Westmoor Elementary on Thursday.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
First grader Hewlett Houston and kindergartener Shaylie Conrad learn about acorns on Thursday during the After School Program at Westmoor Elementary.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Students line the gym wall at Westmoor Elementary School on Thursday during a game of I Spy using the school's Mars Map. The map is a staple for the After School program.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Second grader Christopher Alfaro watches as his classmate Hunter Joern constructs a birds nest out of pipe cleaners and straws on Thursday during the After School Program at Westmoor Elementary.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
A group of students watch as a ball rolls down a track they've created out of cardboard during the After School Program at Westmoor Elementary on Thursday.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Students move across the Mars Map at Westmoor Elementary School on Thursday during the After School Program.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Third grader Peyton Conrad (left) and second grader August Kleager work together to build a volcanoe out of clay on Thursday during the After School Program as Westmoor Elementary.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Second grader Christopher Alfaro helps his classmate Hunter Joern construct a birds nest out of pipe cleaners and straws on Thursday during the After School Program at Westmoor Elementary.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Students prepare to run to a spot on the Mars Map at Westmoor Elementary School on Thursday during the After School Program.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
One student had barely finished her sentence before those lining the wall took off, desperate to be the first one on the section of the map she had called out so that they could call out the next one.
The Mars Map is one of several activities, called clubs, that students in the Scottsbluff Public Schools After School Program could participate in that day. Others built volcanoes out of playdough or birds nests out of pipe cleaners. In the library, a group of kids carefully constructed a track out of cardboard so they could roll balls down it and see whose went the farthest.
The After School Program consists of core clubs, such as science, reading and math as well as clubs like the Mars Map. Some clubs take place daily, others are weekly but there are always different options.
“When they get here, they get to choose,” programming coordinator Crystal Johnson said.
Partnerships with organizations like 4-H, the Riverside Discovery Center and the YMCA also create more learning opportunities for students, said Johnson.
Soon, students will also get to explore a Think Make Create Lab, which is a mobile makerspace. It will spend a week at each school each month, thanks to a partnership with Beyond School Bells.
In addition to the clubs, students also spend time working on homework.
“I think it benefits every child, because it’s an extension of the school day,” Johnson said. “Kids who come with homework can work directly with one of us.”
More than 200 students participate in the program at four sites across the district.
“It’s a huge benefit to our school district and families,” Jeremy Behnke, principal at Lake Minatare and After School Program coordinator, said. “Without the after school program, there would be 235 students that would be going to daycare.”
Rather than being picked up from school and taken somewhere else until their parents get off work, students can simply walk down the hall.
“They get a snack, they get recess and they get a hands-on opportunity that they normally wouldn’t receive in a daycare,” Behnke said. “The more hands-on opportunities we have, the deeper the learning.”