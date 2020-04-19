CHAPPELL – The Chappell Register has been the newspaper of record in the town since 1887, and the Talbot family has been running the operation since 1919.
Publisher Mike Talbot is the third generation of his family to own the weekly paper, following grandfather H.A. Talbot, then his parents Russell and Margaret once H.A. died. A clipping revealed that H.A. Talbot had a brother that owned a newspaper on Colorado’s Front Range, but the family isn’t sure if there was any further history in the business. Mike Talbot is the youngest of four children and came in to help with commercial printing and photography.
“For a small-town business, I think it’s quite an accomplishment to be able to stay in the family that long,” Mike Talbot says. “We’ve seen a lot of changes.” The paper was printed hot type on letter press until around 1974.
“Back when they were running letter press, the late nights, me being down here watching that,” Talbot says when asked for his memories of the paper. “Then transferring into the ages of the copy graphics and the new typesetters. Then now to the computer age where it’s at, grandpa wouldn’t believe you could do any of that. It’s gotten so much easier that way – layout and everything.”
Talbot laughs when asked if he misses the old days and says, “Not really.” Though the Register is now printed in Scottsbluff by the Star-Herald, the press room of the newspaper office resembles a museum of printing history with some of the older machines still in use for commercial printing projects such as envelopes, letterheads and business supplies and forms.
Providing a service to the town through public notices and information for the community is something Talbot says is important to him. With more and more people getting their news online, he says subscription numbers are falling as is advertising. A recent push from the Chamber of Commerce urged people to shop locally and encouraged them to keep money in the town to help local businesses.
Working with the school and taking pictures, working with the kids is a highlight for Talbot these days, but he’s seen a change in the population in Chappell. He said many community members worked in Sidney at Cabela’s, but despite the Bass Pro purchase, homes in the town have remained filled.
“There’s younger people coming in, but they don’t seem to be related or siblings coming back home,” Talbot says. “It used to be I pretty much knew everybody in town, everybody knew everybody in town. Now, you walk down the street or I go up to the school and take kids’ pictures and don’t know a fourth of the kids or who they belong to now. I don’t know where they’re working or where they’re coming from, but (glad they’re here).”
When Talbot decides it’s time to step away from the newspaper business, it will mark the end of the family line at The Chappell Register. He says he’s not ready for that just yet.
“I don’t know what else I would do,” Talbot says with a laugh. “I think it provides a service to the town, and after 30-some years of being your own boss, it would be tough to take orders from somebody else or have to have an 8-to-5 job. It’s pretty flexible for me here if I need it to be.”
