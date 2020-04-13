A lifetime of being a caregiver and helping others has been rewarding for Steph Black.
Her path of helping others led her to her current role as executive director at United Way of Western Nebraska. Her history and contributions through her work helped her earn the Visionary Super Star award from the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.
Black was born in Grand Island, but lived her life primarily in Gering. After graduating from Gering High School and becoming a licensed practical nurse through Western Nebraska Community College, she spent five years on the OB/GYN floor at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix before becoming homesick and coming back to the area. She managed the Gering golf course for eight years before changing course and becoming the employment coordinator at the Cirrus House for 13 years.
“I did a lot of case management, and I helped our members get employment, got them jobs, and it’s very rewarding because, gosh, that’s been almost 25 years ago, and I still have some of those people working at places that we got them jobs during that time,” Black said. “That’s very rewarding. I loved that job, but it got to be a lot of paperwork and not people work, so I decided it was time to take a different path and try a change.”
More than six years at the Chamber of Commerce preceded Black’s move to the United Way 10 years ago.
“I’ve been really blessed along the way because I’ve always felt like I’ve been a caregiver-type person, somebody who likes to make a difference, someone who likes to take care of people and make their lives better,” she said. “I’ve had lots of opportunity to do that throughout my lifetime, so I’m feeling very blessed approaching the sunset of my career.”
Black said she plans to work another three years or so and then take time to enjoy some of her hobbies, such as gardening and cooking while still volunteering part time.
“There’s a lot of work still to be done in our community,” Black said. “I feel very strongly about the poverty issues in our community. We have a lot of work to do still in that arena. We’re making a lot of progress. I’m excited about that. Just in the last couple of years, we’ve gotten a core group of people really trying to focus on making some headway on the poverty issues. I’m hoping that’s something I can stay involved in once I’m not working.”
Black has been married to her husband, Bruce, for 31 years. They have a 7-year-old "daughter," Riley, a labradoodle. Black’s mother, Karen Parish, still lives in the area, and she has a brother and two step-sisters. Black’s father and another brother have died, causing her to take a look at life and what it’s all about.
“I lost my dad very young and my brother passed away at the age of 47,” Black said. “Those things have really taught me a life lesson — that life is really short and you really need to spend every day doing stuff you love and making the best of your time on this earth. I guess I learned those lessons very early in life from those things.”
Being able to make a difference in the community has kept Black motivated through the years.
“I love this job because it’s never the same day even though we do the same thing,” she said. “Our schedule and the work that we do is a cyclical thing. We go through and you end a campaign one day and the next day you start the next campaign. But you know, there’s never a day that’s the same, ever. We’re a big connector for the community for resources, so we always have phone calls. We always have to stay on top of the resources, have our pulse on the community. It’s nice to be able to do that.”
The spirit of the community is important to Black.
“We’re very blessed to be in this community because our community is very giving,” she said. “It just amazes me that the people that give, give to everything and always want to pay it forward when they can. … So, it’s so gratifying to see the people who have volunteered, donated time or money, and paid it forward when they could, and then to see when it comes time that maybe they’ve had to use those services that they’re at least still available.”
Black looks back on her own parents who delivered Meals on Wheels for 16 years, then found themselves needing the service themselves.
As is the case with nearly any service organization, finding volunteers has become a challenge over the years. Black said having a presence in the community is critical to recruiting volunteers or raising donations.
“United Way has been here 75 years,” she said. “We’re well-known in the community and it’s a struggle. You have to build relationships with people and they have to become passionate about what work you’re doing to be a volunteer. You’ll never build those relationships if you don’t live here and you’re not present.”
Special events such as the Duck Dash and Color Run bring in about $60,000 per year for the United Way. Black said the campaign season is always interesting as surprise donations may come in, or a surprise closing may happen at one of the United Way’s 26 pacesetter companies.
“We live in an ag community, and when ag struggles, everything struggles,” she said. “It’s always a challenge to try to raise as much money as we can, and it’s always fun when we have those unexpected $5,000 donations and $10,000 grants and those types of things. The sad part is every year we continue to have more and more agencies apply for funding, and it’s always more requests than there is money to give away.”
Black said being in a non-profit is always challenging, but you can’t beat the rewards.
“I always wonder about that, if I was still in Phoenix and what I’d be doing, but there’s just no place like home,” she said. “Phoenix was fun, you know, I was young back then, in my late teens and early 20s. Lots to do.
"But, you know, friends aren’t friends in a big city like they are here. This community has always been my home, and I have some wonderful friendships, and I have made a lot of contacts over the years. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.