SCOTTSBLUFF — Working collaboratively with school districts to help students who need something different is why Chris Wilson and Shelley Hall opened Valley Youth Connections in Scottsbluff.
VYC opened its doors 18 months ago after Wilson and Hall came together to assist school districts in working collaboratively to restore student and teacher relationships in the school. VYC supports youth and their families who are in need of short-term interventions when an alternative placement makes sense.
Wilson took out a second mortgage and Hall took out a loan to rent the former Furniture Tech building on South Beltline Highway in Scottsbluff. As they renovated the space, they received help from the community.
Once they opened their doors, Wilson said it wass important to positively connect youth with the community.
“We are here for the community,” said Wilson. “We believe in getting these kids involved with law enforcement in a positive way seems to help them be more successful.”
Every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m., VYC hosts a youth recovery group to help youth overcome their challenges with substance abuse.
Wilson and Hall want VYC to become a place where schools can send students who are suspended, expelled, mobile students who are arriving at the end of a semester in high school, habitually truant students, students who are in conflict with others or personally to receive individualized, short-term support.
“We offer life skills and teach them all sorts of life skills like cooking and chores that they may not get at their home,” Hall said.
Throughout the day, students can earn "Valley Cash," which teaches them the importance of money and the value of a dollar. Inside the facility, students can earn time to watch movies, play games in the gym or workout. Wilson said a fun event coming up at the center is a dodge ball tournament on Oct. 15.
Jackson Dewitt is a student who used the services at VYC, which helped him academically and personally.
“Their staff is some of the most supportive people I’ve had with my schooling experience and it’s an easy environment to learn and handle your work,” Dewitt said. “Valley helped me out in a lot of different ways not only with schooling, but also with personal things like patience and responsibility. Chris and Shelley treat you like their own kids.”
Aside from the life skills youth learn at VYC, youth are also involved in improving their communities.
“We believe in community service,” Wilson said. “We visit the zoo, Buckboard Academy, walk the dogs at the Humane Society and help out at area churches.”
Kadee Bayless has helped Wilson and Hall at VYC tutoring students who need help with classes and getting caught up to pass their courses at the end of the semester.
“They work awesome together,” Bayless said. “They have high expectations and I think a lot of the at risk youth benefit as they build relationships.”
Bayless said her favorite part about working with the youth were seeing them overcome a struggle and get excited about their successes.
“I want them to know how important each kid is,” Bayless said. “Valley Youth Connections works to do what is best for each kids that goes there.”
After getting the space established, Wilson and Hall began providing services to area youth. To continue their dream of assisting youth, they reached out to Scottsbluff Public Schools about providing their services to the district.
“This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with Valley Youth Connections,” said Wendy Kemling, SBPS director of student services. “We’ve been working diligently to incorporate restorative practices throughout our system. We know that a handful or students just truly need something different.”
Wilson, Hall and Isaiah Wilson shared their story with the school board before the board authorized an agreement. VYC will provide collaborative services for up to 10 middle and high school students at a time.
“I think this is a great program,” said board president Bob Kinsey. “You are doing a wonderful job.”
Board member Terry Gilliland also voiced his praise for their efforts.
“I admire you for what you’re doing,” Gilliland said. “I’m all for it.”
The district’s agreement with VYC, which was authorized by the school board, will provide collaborative services for up to ten middle and high school students at a time. Examples of appropriate placements include suspended and/or expelled students, mobile students who are arriving near the end of a semester (at the high school), habitually truant students, students in conflict (with others or within their personal lives) and other such situations such that students need an individualized, short term alternative setting outside of their home school to help restore a productive return.
All such placements will be coordinated by designated SBPS staff. Costs of services are paid for by the school district on a daily, per-student basis with the exception of some students who are placed by probation or the court system.
VYC has Chromebooks available for student use, but students are also encouraged to bring their Chromebooks they use through the school.
The center currently provides services for youth in middle school and high school. They are currently serving nine students. VYC is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and transports students to and from the center.
“We want these kids to be successful for them where they are,” Wilson said. “We believe the kids need to have a connection.”
