SCOTTSBLUFF — Athena ran across the fenced-in yard at the Panhandle Humane Society, excited to stretch her legs.
National Dog Day is on Monday, and she hopes she can celebrate by going home with someone. She’s been waiting for just over two months.
“She’s such a good dog,” said Eddie Jones, a veterinary technician that works at Panhandle Humane Society.
Jones said the same thing about every dog he brought out to play. As of Thursday, there were 40 dogs at the shelter, including those on holds.
“If everything works out, six will go home today,” Jones said.
Even with six dogs leaving, the shelter will stay full. Some dogs were waiting to move from a holding kennel to the adoption area and some were waiting to be surrendered.
The Humane Society requires an appointment to surrender your pet, because the rate of surrenders is so high. Those appointments are booked out until October, according to office administrator Ginger Klemm.
She said the staff gets to know every dog that’s brought in.
“They’re our dogs until they get adopted,” she said.
In some cases, the dogs might be transferred to other rescues, but the majority are kept at the Panhandle Humane Society or in foster homes until they are adopted, even if it takes months.
All of the dogs are spayed, up-to-date on shots and microchipped before they are adopted. Adoption fees range from $50 to $300. Adopters also get a free wellness check at participating veterinary offices.
As dogs like Athena wait for a new home, they sometimes get stir crazy, Klemm said.
“Excess energy can cause bad behavior,” she said.
The Pandhandle Humane Society relies heavily on volunteers to take the dogs out on extra walks.
“Anyone who wants to can walk the dogs,” Klemm said, adding that children under 16 cannot hold the leash and must be accompanied by a parent. “It helps massively with socialization and burning excess energy.”
To walk a dog, a person simply has to show up during regular business hours and leave their ID or their keys with the front desk.
Klemm said that the staff members ask that people stick to walking the dogs on the trail next to the Panhandle Humane Society.
Dog walkers are needed daily year round, although sometimes volunteers may not be able to take the dogs out.
“Temperatures do affect it,” Klemm said. “If the pavement is hot, we don’t send them on walks.”
The same goes for when its cold out.
The Panhandle Humane Society is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Walkers need to have the dogs back by 5:30 pm. On Wednesdays, walkers can take dogs out between 12-5:30 p.m.
On Saturdays, the Panhandle Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with dogs needing to be back by 1:30 p.m.
For those who would find it more convenient to walk the dogs earlier in the morning prior to business hours, they are encouraged to become an official shelter volunteer by filling out the volunteer application.
Those applications can be found at the Panhandle Humane Society or at panhandlehumanesociety.org.
There are several ways approved volunteers can help the animals, Klemm said. Among their options is filing out forms, doing laundry, fostering animals, helping out with the kennels and socializing cats.
“They can get to know them and fill out the behavior form, which helps us place them in good homes,” Klemm said.
Volunteers of all ages are encouraged, but those under 18 will need to have an adult with them.
Those who can’t volunteer can help the shelter through donations, whether its money, supplies or toys.
The exception is sheets and comforters because the pups like to tear them up. Those donations are directed to The Hope Center,
“We take all kinds of donations,” Klemm said. “The most valuable thing is time, really.”
For more information about volunteering at the Panhandle Humane Society, visit its website or call 635-0922.