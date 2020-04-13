Improvisation has long been a staple of the theater, so when the original plan for a production of Macbeth wasn’t going to work, the team improvised.
The Western Nebraska Community College theater department planned a production of Macbeth. When COVID-19 social distancing and self quarantine began to stretch through April and into at least May, the improvisation began. As a result, approximately 20 individuals are performing their parts separately on video at their own homes, and the individual segments will be pieced together to give viewers a virtual performance of the Shakespearian tragedy, hopefully, streaming on YouTube by the time the original stage performance was scheduled April 17-19.
WNCC Theatre Instructor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz said it would be a shame to think of the possibility that all the time and work the cast had put into the play would go to waste. After some consideration, the costumes were mailed to the performers in order to film their individual roles for the social distancing production. The actors will have their own makeup and some have made their own props so they can film their performances from their individual homes.
Each performer will be recording with their own background, so it will make some of the editing interesting. They are being asked to film each line with multiple voice inflections, multiple reactions and looking in different directions to give those editing the video options piecing the puzzle together based on submissions from different actors in the same scenes.
“Everybody’s going to have a slightly different background,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “It’s going to be somewhat disjointed, but my concepts were post-apocalyptic anyway, so it might work.”
Treading into new ground with the concept has Mintowt-Czyz anxious to see how the production turns out, given the 20 different performers and around 10 hours of video that will need to be pared down to what will likely be around a 60-minute production. The original stage production was expected to be 90 minutes, but some physical elements are not possible in the new format. Mintowt-Czyz said students such as Ethan Koehler have added extra to their presentations.
“He even went out of his way to find this wicked cool brick back wall,” Mintowt-Czyz said, “and I don’t know what he did with the lighting, but he plays one of my murderers and it is the most ominous shots. They’re beautiful. I’m really taken aback by the amount of artistry they’re able to put into it from their homes with their limited technology.”
Getting the video together will be a challenge, but Mintowt-Czyz said she thinks it is important that it gets done, and done well, especially for the performers so they can see what they did.
“These kids have worked so hard, and they really deserve for their work to be shared,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “So, I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen.”
A second project in the works is a stop-motion musical adaptation of The Lorax where participants will be photographed in costume in order to piece the production together, “just because it seems like something I could do ... I think,” Mintowt-Czyz said, with a nervous laugh.
With family and friends on lockdown in places as varied as England, Utah and New York, Mintowt-Czyz said she is proud of how well the people of the Panhandle have adapted to change.
“We’re a state that hasn’t officially said, ‘stay home,’” she said, “and I think that the community is being very careful right now about self-preservation. It’s an inspiring place for me to be.”
Mintowt-Czyz has reached out to some of her friends in the industry for help inspiring her students, and they have come back with videos such as what life in New York is like, how to draft a resume and what makes a good self-tape, helping WNCC students get a leg up on how to present themselves to producers or directors in the industry.
Ultimately, Mintowt-Czyz is hopeful that bringing together the self-distancing adaptation of Macbeth will be a help for people in an unusual time.
“It’s important to be safe and vigilant,” she said. “I think coming together without coming together is wonderful, and I’m really impressed with the desire the entire company of Macbeth had to keep this project going. ... They’re just incredibly dedicated, and I think that says a lot about this art form.
"I think it’s so important to share stories and share art and share yourself in art. I’m just constantly finding myself in awe at the community and the students here. They inspire me to do more for them.”
