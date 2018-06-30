Youth enjoy music and movement in library summer reading program

SCOTTSBLUFF - Youth in the Lied Scottsbluff Summer Reading Program were moving and shaking on Tuesday as they learned more about the joys of reading.
Cast members from Theatre West presented the musical performance, “Adventures in Storyland” and YMCA Fitness Director Lola Gonzales got readers using their feet to move to the beat during the fun event as part of the Libraries Rock! summer reading program.
The day’s events were to promote a musical based on the theme for this year’s program. Theatre West’s Tami Lippstreu and Lauren Newell wrote the lyrics, accompaniment and the script for the show, tailoring it specifically to the program.
Children’s Librarian Deb Carlson said the musical in the library’s park worked out wonderfully because the construction at Western Nebraska Community College has left the theater without a home temporarily.
The show follows the journey of a boy, played by Josh Jiminez, who visits the library to find a book to read. The librarian, played by Natalie Saenz, tells the boy that adventures of all kinds can be found in books. The boy has his doubts but learns about adventures in “Storyland” where books come to life and he meets characters from the books.
Staysha Adams, travel manager at Theater West, said the cast spent a month practicing the show while Lippstreu and Lauren Newell worked to complete the musical. Everyone worked to explain the benefits of reading.
“Sometimes getting kids into reading is a struggle,” Adams said. “We wanted to show kids that the adventure is in the books.”
Gonzales performed a musical movement class getting the children pumped and energized to keep on reading. Everyone, from young children to adults, participated in moving to the beat of music with Gonzales.
Library Director Noelle Thompson said the program has been running smoothly so far this summer and was pleased with the number of organizations that have stepped up to help give back to the community by encouraging young readers.
“We have had some heavy duty readers this summer and our turnout couldn’t be better,” Thompson said. “It’s good to see all the new readers as well as our returning readers.”
So far, there are 1,982 children and teens who have signed up to participate in the program. Of those who have registered, 1,443 have already read five books so far this summer.
Children who attended the event received Pop-Ice courtesy of Bob Comings and a coupon for $3 worth of fireworks at Fireworks Unlimited.
Teens who are reading for the summer will also have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt on June 6 from 2-4 p.m. Younger readers will spend July 10 at the Rock around the Block at Riverside Discovery Center at 10 a.m., where they will learn how music and animal movements go together.