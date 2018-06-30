SCOTTSBLUFF — Seventeen area youth spent Friday learning about animals at Riverside Discovery Center and the many ways they are interconnected with humans.
Throughout the day at the camp, campers participated in a variety of activities. They learned about food webs, producers and consumers, played games, learned about animals at the zoo and spent the afternoon learning about decomposers, such as the Madagascar hissing cockroach.
Campers saw all the animals at the zoo, pet the education snakes and visited the petting zoo. The day was hot, so they also spent time cooling off at the zoo’s splash pad.
Producers are green plants that make food by taking in sunlight and using that energy to make sugar, also called glucose. This glucose is used to make things such as wood, leaves, roots and bark. Consumers feed on producers or other consumers to survive.
Intern Jude Al-Mutlaq helped run most of the events throughout the day, especially when it came to the snakes.
“I like the snakes because they are fun to handle,” Al-Mutlaq said. “I like talking about cockroaches the best.”
Al-Mutlaq previously worked at the Butterfly Pavilion in Denver and enjoys spending time with a wide variety of invertebrates. She also wrote the curriculum the campers followed throughout the day after she got an idea about a fun day at the zoo.
Decomposers, such as the Madagascar hissing cockroach, are organisms capable of breaking down dead or decaying organisms as they carry out the natural process of decomposition.
“Most people don’t learn about decomposers because they think insects are gross,” Al-Mutlag said. “But they don’t undertand how important it is to let the habitat remain intact.”
Education Curator Alex Henwood said the idea of food webs help teach children to know where their food comes from.
“It’s important to know where your food comes from and how animals eat,” Henwood said. “They also learn how, if something is disrupted in the food web, it creates a huge domino effect.”
The overall theme of the day was to show the campers a way to connect to consumers, producers and decomposers.
“If you can talk about how I have energy when I eat and what happens, you can connect to thinking about other organisms and ask how it gets energy,” Al-Mutlaq said. “If you can make the kids connect to the animals, then they will be more engaged and learn.”
Zoo camp will be held again on July 13 and Aug. 3. Camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information, contact Riverside Discovery Center at 308-630-6236.