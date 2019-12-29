Firefighters battle blaze near Mitchell

Mitchell and Scottsbluff firefighters are battling a fire at a home on Daggett Drive.
Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at about 3:13 p.m. According to scanner traffic, the house, at 110598 Daggett Drive, had been fully involved. A fire marshal is en route to investigate.
Fire officials investigating blaze that destroyed Mitchell home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.