HENRY MENDOZA, JR.

February 7, 2020

Henry Mendoza, Jr, 65 of Gering, NE died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mitchell Care Center.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Feb 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-4 Wednesday at Gering Memorial Chapel. A rosary will be Wednesday at Christ the King at 5:30pm. A complete obituary and condolences may be viewed on www.geringchapel.com.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
10:00AM-4:00PM
Gering Memorial Chapel
1755 11th Street
Gering, NE 69341
