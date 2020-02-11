June Louise (Johnson) Phipps
January 3, 2020
June Louise (Johnson) Phipps, 88, of Walker, Minnesota, passed away on January 3, 2020 in South Bend, IN.
June was born in Minatare, Nebraska to Orval and Gerty (Buskirk) Johnson on July 25, 1931. She graduated high school at Minatare High School in 1949. She attended Bible College where she met and married Robert Hendrickson. She and Robert divorced and she later married Phillip Phipps. She was involved in her church, served six years on the School Board of Education in Remer, MN and was a homemaker. June lived in many places in the world finally settling in Northcentral Minnesota. She later moved to be with her daughter in Indiana.
June is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, younger brother Harold and grandson Robby Hendrickson.
June is survived by two daughters, Jeny Marie and Dian Swoape, and two sons David Hendrickson and John Phipps, along with three older sisters, Betty Smith, Doris Johnson, and Anna Marie Alkire, and a younger brother, Duane Johnson, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.