Leta Mae Bauer
February 8, 2020
Leta Mae Bauer, born July 7, 1947, in Limon, Colorado to Ed and Scharlotte Goodrow, went to be with our Lord, February 8, 2020, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place at Bridgman Funeral Home. Memorial services and luncheon will be held at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Leta graduated from Agate High School in Agate, Colorado. Leta enjoyed family genealogy research, bingo, going to the auctions, and her lifelong companion Shortbread. Leta was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Leta is survived by her sister, Tina Herman of Scottsbluff; her children, Kimberly Russell and Fred of Denver, Colorado, and James Townsdin and Cynthia of Gering; niece, Debbie Godboldt of Scottsbluff; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Leta was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Clayton Hartman; and brothers, Billy and Jimmy Goodrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.