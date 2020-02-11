Paul H. Matejka
Paul H. Matejka, 99, of Alliance, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance. His Memorial Service will be announced later this Spring. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. www.dugankramer.com
To plant a tree in memory of 99 Paul H. Matejka Paul H. Matejka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.