Roger F. Hamer
February 7, 2020
Memorial services for Roger F. Hamer, 85, will be held at 11am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at All Saints Episcopal Church with Reverend Diane Carleton officiating. Roger died February 7, 2020 at Community Hospital and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department or the Torrington Ambulance Service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Roger was born November 16, 1934 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. His family moved to Torrington, Wyoming in 1936. He attended school and graduated from Torrington High School in 1952. He married Jeanne Huntington in Lovell, Wyoming in 1955. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business at the University of Wyoming in 1956 and was elected to the Student Senate. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and the Business Honorary Society, and Alpha Kappa Psi. He worked for Sears Roebuck in Billings, Montana and was manager of Sears Stores in both Miles City, Montana and Grand Rapids, Minnesota. In 1962 be became Manager/Partner of the L.B. Murphy Store in Torrington, Wyoming and continued in that business until 1983 when he was employed by Citizen's National Bank in Torrington (now Pinnacle Bank). He retired from Pinnacle Bank in 1996.
Roger was active in the Jaycees in Billings, Miles City and in Torrington. He served in several different offices in this organization and was honored as Boss of the Year in 1975, in Torrington. He received the Distinguished Service Award, and the Outstanding Young Men Award from the National Organization in 1969. He became a member of the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department in 1963. He held several offices in that organization and received the Fifty Year Service Award in 2014. He was a volunteer for the Torrington Ambulance Service for ten years. He was also a member of the Torrington Community Chorus. He was a past member of the Rotary Club, the Lion's Club, and the Kiwanis Club in several communities. He was recognized with an award for Outstanding Voluntary Leadership by the Wyo-Braska All-Star Sports Organization for his service on the Board of Directors, and he received a Gold Card from the Wyoming High School Activities Association for his volunteer years of service during numerous District and Regional sporting events. An active member in the Torrington Chamber of Commerce, he served in offices including that of President. He was on the Board of Trustees for Eastern Wyoming Community College and served as Vice-President. He was a member of Torrington Community Hospital Board of Directors, where he also served as Vice-President.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne (Huntington) Hamer; father William (Bill) Hamer; mother Georgia Hamer; and daughter-in-law Lisa Hamer. He is survived by his son Michael Hamer; daughter Kathryn Hamer-Smith and son-in-law Walter Smith all of Torrington; four grandchildren Patrick Hamer of San Francisco, California, Andrew (Laura) Hamer, and Kathryn M. Hamer of San Jose, California, and Elizabeth Hamer (Jason Bohnert, Fiancé) of Chico, California; and three great grandchildren Maverick, Brady and Kianna Hamer of San Jose.
