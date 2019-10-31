Boswell, Schlaepfer a part of history

By Jeff VanPatten
Gering Courier
Two Gering golfers played to the top of their sport in 2001. Eighteen years later, relatives of those two golfers would make history on the green.
In 2001, Jessica Nemnich, now Jessica Boswell, and Mandi Schlaepfer tore up the course and helped set the record for the lowest team score. Schlaepfer won the Class B state title that year.
This fall, Jessica’s daughter Ali Boswell and Mandi’s niece, Madi Schlaepfer, were golfing for Gering.
“I think that the highlight for me was breaking our previous record that we set last year at the Gering meet,” Ali Boswell said.
“It shows that we were capable of doing really good things like we did breaking our record.”
Madi Schlaepfer said breaking their previous record was also the highlight of her season, as well as reaching personal goals, including winning the district individual title.
“My highlight was watching my team succeed, but also watching me individually succeed,” she said.
“I was happy at (the Gering Invite) that we shot a new school record, and I also shot my personal best. I was able to shoot one-under par. I could’ve done better, but bringing in one-under was pretty good,” she said.
“At districts, I was four down going into the back side. I just knew I had to fight. I fought all the way back to the last hole and made that putt to win. To me, it felt like revenge from last year.”
Last year, Madi Schlaepfer lost to Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyanowski.
“This year (at districts), I beat her straight up. It felt really good,” she said.
The two girls helped their team top the previous school record last year for the lowest team score.
Jessica Boswell and Mandi Schlaepfer were the top two golfers in 2001 when they set the previous school record. Last year, Ali Boswell and Madi Schlaepfer helped break it with a team score of 325.
Ali Boswell said, “Last year, when we beat their record it was really cool to be (Jessica’s) daughter and Mandi’s niece, Madi, being on the same team and beating the record.
“This year, it felt even better for me because it shows my mom has helped with us beating that record and she’s still part of it. ... She’s our coach and she helped us,” she said.
Madi Schlaepfer said coach Boswell and her aunt Mandi have been great mentors for her and Ali, as well as the rest of the team.
“They like to see us grow and beat the records because they know we have potential. ... They want us to be the new record-setting team and hold that record for a long time, just as they did. They held it all those years,” Madi Schlaepfer said. “It was even better this year to beat it, because it shows that we improved over the summer.”
Both golfers said they really improved this season, having spent the summer on the course working on their games.
“I would say my game has progressed mentally and my scores have improved since my freshman year,” Ali Boswell said.
However, Ali Boswell admitted, her game has fluctuated all season.
“I shot in the 70s for the first time this season. I did that for three tournaments in a row,” she said.
“At state, this was my first year being able to break 80s. With the conditions we had the first day, it was the perfect conditions to do that. The second day at state, I started off really well. You know golf, on the back nine, I kind of struggled a bit. Overall, I was really OK with my score because of the conditions.”
Madi Schlaepfer said she was also pleased with her results after working hard on her game — especially on the mental aspect. She had to learn to focus and trust herself, she said.
“This is golf, you’re going to have a bad day,” she said.
She also saw improvement in other parts of her game.
“My driving game was a little rough at the beginning of the season,” she said. “I switched some shafts and tried some different things. I eventually got to where I was comfortable hitting the driver. ... And mentally, just knowing that it’s going to be OK, you’re going to have a bad day.”
Ali Boswell and Madi Schlaepfer said they have improved their mental games, which makes a huge difference in their golf game.
Every golfer has a bad game or hits a bad shot. It is how you respond to those bad days and bad shots that determine whether or not you are a successful golfer, Ali Boswell said.
“It’s not about the shot that you just hit. That’s over with. You have to forget about it and think about what you’re going to do next so you don’t take three more strokes than you need,” she said.
Next year, Ali Boswell will be taking her game to the junior college level. She will golf for Tyler Junior College, where both of her parents attended. Her mother also played golf at Tyler Junior College.
Going into college, she said there’s one aspect of her game she needs to fine tune — the mental side.
“I wouldn’t say it’s weak, but there are times where it’s not going as good as you plan. You get frustrated and it affects your game,” Ali Boswell said. “There’s way more mentally than physically involved with golf. Anybody who golfs knows that.”
Madi Schlaepfer will be back at Gering for her senior season next year.
“Next season, I hope to break my record, which is a 71. I hope my team improves and I get to watch them improve,” she said.
