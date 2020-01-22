SCOTTSBLUFF — The Ancova Empowerment Project was the recipient of a $2,500 Oregon Trail Community Foundation Grant. The grant will be utilized for needed musical equipment upgrades and purchasing needed video supplies.
Ancova Empowerment Project is a panhandle non-profit dedicated to helping at-risk youth. The students are given life-changing experiences and opportunities through the Learn, Create, Share process. Our mission is “Empowering Young People in a Challenging World.”
AEP is an organization designed to help at-risk young people from challenging backgrounds. AEP gives positive and constructive experiences while providing life skills. The students learn how to overcome obstacles to their success. By working with accomplished professional artists on
projects such as playwriting, films, musical recordings, and live performances, AEP students gain interpersonal and technical skills that boosts their self-esteem and empowers them to succeed.
AEP works with girls and boys aged 11-19 who have experienced difficulties socially, behaviorally, legally, and/or economically. The youth are challenged with learning disabilities and/or psychiatric disorders including but not limited to autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, depression, anxiety, and/or poor self-esteem. Many are victims of trauma.
AEP provides participants with a bridge to the arts. It gives countless opportunities for growth and development as individuals as well as in a team environment.
