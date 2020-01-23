With 298 points under their belt, the Bulldog Barkers speech team swept their home meet. The titled division A and B champion was Scottsbluff, with 190 points.
Assistant coach Kristian Schank said that it was evident to him students had been practicing.
“Between Scottsbluff and Gering meets, it’s clear that students were practicing at home on their own and also working with coaches,” Schank said. “It looks to me that the kids have been putting in a lot of effort to accomplish.”
Over 10 schools in every division competed at the Gering tournament. It made for a very large meet and a busy day for all students, coaches and judges.
Junior Anna Ossian said she felt shocked when she found out she was the champion of her event. It was something that she had been working for since her first meet.
“I was really surprised and proud that all of my hard work paid off.” Ossian said.
She joined speech her sophomore year because of her friends.
“My favorite part is the family aspect and that the coaches and teammates are always there to help with everything.
This year, Ossian’s speech is an informative speech about minivans.
Freshman Abby Prohs got into speech because of her passion for performing
“I am in speech because I have always enjoyed acting and public speaking,” Prohs said. “I thought it would be a good idea.”
She competes in Serious Prose and Duet Acting.
At this meet, she didn’t think she would final; she was just competing.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure I would final or anything, so I was pretty shocked when I did.”
For the Barkers’ next meet, the novices will be traveling to Ogallala, along with other varsity speech members to help judge.
“As novices, it’s always good to have just that extra practice where there’s no pressure going up against veteran speakers,” Schank said. “So, there’s always a better chance at medaling at the novice meet because it’s all novices you’re going against.”
In previous years, there has been a novice meet held to kick off the season, although recently, there has not been one.
“It’s good this year that Ogallala is doing it. It’s a good way to get the novices into speech more.”
Results:
Informative Speaking: Anna Ossian - 1st, Emme Parker - 3rd, Emma Fogle - 8th and Ella Thomas - 9th
Persuasive Speaking: Michael Leach - 1st, Emme Parker, 2nd, Alannah Ventura - 4th, Adam Flowers - 7th and Karsten Norgard - 11th
Extemporaneous Speaking: Milo Newman - 1st, Trent Davis - 2nd, Hannah Boyd - 3rd, Matthew Bohlman - 4th, Colton Thompson - 5th and Zakk Clark - 6th
OID: Kennie Gable, Mark Karpf, Autumn Elsen, Madi Walker - 3rd and Ella Thomas, Wyatt Soule, Kaitlyn Peterson, Hannah Boyd - 7th
Entertainment Speaking: Lydia Connot - 4th, Logan Andrews - 5th, Emma Fogle - 6th, Chance Rahmig - 8th and Madi Walker - 12th
Humorous Prose: Kennie Gable - 3rd
Serious Prose: Adam Flowers - 1st and Abby Prohs - 12th
Poetry: Adam Flowers - 9th
