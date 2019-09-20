Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 655 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BOX BUTTE DAWES MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING NIOBRARA IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING GOSHEN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, GERING, HARRISON, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, AND TORRINGTON.