The Gering Public Schools board of education approved a $31.6 million budget for the 2019-2020 academic year as well as a new property tax request at the Sept. 16 meeting.
This year’s budget decreased 25% for the district with most of the change in the building fund.
“We spent a large portion of that money this year, so that’s why our overall budget went down,” Tim Meisner, director of business services for the district said.
With the Gering High School renovation project nearing completion, the money within the building fund has been spent. Last year’s building fund amount was $17.4 million whereas this year’s budgeted amount is $4.5 million.
The district also decreased the funds within the Qualified Capital Fund after updating the football field at Gering Junior High. The $165,000 project included removing the track and pouring sidewalks to meet ADA compliance. New cameras were also purchased for the schools to boost security.
“The Qualified Capital Fund can be spend on school renovation and ADA compliance,” he said. “The fund can also go toward security, so we purchased cameras for the schools.”
The GJH football field now has a sidewalk path around the perimeter, so everyone can access both sides of the fields as well as the bleachers.
Following a property valuation increase of 0.7%, the district’s operation costs increased by $50,000 to $21.6 million.
Within the budget, Meisner said 80% goes toward paying for faculty’s salaries and benefits. Those salaries include teachers, administrators, custodial, classified and coaches.
He also said 80% of the district’s budget comes from state and local taxes.
“We get funds from state aid and local taxes, that accounts for right about 80% of our budget,” he said. “The rest is federal money.”
The board also approved a property tax request change of 1% over last year. However, taxpayers will not see an increase in the tax request, which remains at $1.29.
Meisner said, “Property taxes will not be significantly different.”
During the discussion about the budget, board president BJ Peters noted how it will take time before the district will see actual savings from their refinanced bonds.
